Eight teams competing for AFLW expansion

All but two AFL clubs are chasing an AFLW licence, with the league facing a tough decision after the success of the inaugural season.

A minimum of two new clubs will be introduced to the eight-team women’s competition in 2019.

Port Adelaide and Sydney are the only teams who have opted not to submit bids at this time.

The Power are focused on their expansion into China after playing against Gold Coast for premiership points in Shanghai last month, while Sydney will set their sights on the 2020 AFLW season after setting up a girls’ academy.

Geelong, North Melbourne, Richmond, St Kilda and West Coast, who were granted provisional licenses for the inaugural season but were unsuccessful, will be given priority weighting in the selection process.

Essendon, Gold Coast and Hawthorn are also pushing for their own team, with the Hawks promising to play games in Tasmania and regional Victoria if selected.

The Bombers are promising to take the game to the Northern Territory, including hosting a game in a remote indigenous community.

“Everyone from the players to the board is right behind the submission and we think we have a unique and exciting proposition that will be hard for the AFL to ignore,” Bombers captain Dyson Heppell said on Friday.

“AFLW is our next frontier and it’s an honour to be a part of it.”

The AFL is expected to make a decision on AFLW expansion in late July.