Farrell out, Warburton benched for Lions

Five eighth Owen Farrell has been ruled out with a leg injury and tour captain Sam Warburton picked on the bench for the British and Irish Lions’ match against New Zealand Maori.

Coach Warren Gatland had indicated he would unveil a Test-strength starting lineup to face the Maori at Rotorua on Saturday, a week out from the series-opening Test against New Zealand.

But if the initial team he announced on Thursday is his Test lineup, it contained some surprises.

Warburton has been struggling with an ankle injury and played 68 minutes, scoring a try in the Lions’ 23-22 loss to the Dunedin-based Highlanders on Tuesday.

He still seems short of match fitness and Sean O’Brien has been selected ahead of Warburton on the openside flank.

Farrell was initially selected among the reserves, with Johnny Sexton chosen to work with Irish teammate Conor Murray in the halves but was later ruled out with what is described as a grade one quadriceps injury.

Wales playmaker Dan Biggar was added to the bench.

Gatland said Warburton is really in a contest for a starting place in the Test side.

“He’s well aware of the competition that’s there at the moment,” he said.

“He fully understands that loose forward trio went outstandingly well against the Crusaders.

“One of the reasons we selected him as captain is that he’s a quality player but this tour isn’t about Sam Warburton, it’s about putting the squad first.

“If he’s not involved in the first Test because of the performances on Saturday night he will fully understand.”

Ireland’s Peter O’Mahony will captain the team on Saturday from the blindside flank, the fourth captain the Lions will have used in five matches on tour after Warburton, Alun Wyn Jones and Ken Owens.

Apart from the uncertainty over No.10, the backline appears to be a preview of the Lions’ Test lineup with Leigh Halfpenny at fullback, Anthony Watson and George North on the wings and Jonathan Davies and New Zealand-born England center Ben Te’o in midfield.

In the forwards, Jamie George will pack between props Tadhg Furlong and Mako Vunipola while George Kruis and Maro Itoje combine in the second row. Wales No. 8 Taulupe Faletau joins a strong backrow with O’Mahony and O’Brien.

—

British and Irish Lions: Leigh Halfpenny, Anthony Watson, Jonathan Davies, Ben Te’o, George North, Johnny Sexton, Conor Murray; Taulupe Faletau, Sean O’Brien, Peter O’Mahony (captain), George Kruis, Maro Itoje, Tadhg Furlong, Jamie George, Mako Vunipola. Replacements: Ken Owens, Jack McGrath, Kyle Sinckler, Iain Henderson, Sam Warburton, Greig Laidlaw, Dan Biggar, Elliot Daly.

New Zealand Maori: James Lowe, Nehe Milner-Skudder, Matt Proctor, Charlie Ngatai, Rieko Ioane, Damian McKenzie, Tawera Kerr-Barlow; Liam Messam, Elliot Dixon, Akira Ioane, Tom Franklin, Joe Wheeler, Ben May, Ash Dixon, Kane Hames. Replacements: Hika Elliot, Chris Eves, Marcel Renata, Leighton Price, Kara Pryor, Bryn Hall, Ihaia West, Rob Thompson.