Lynch: Crows can get better

Pacesetters Adelaide have learnt from recent reality checks as they prepare to launch into the business end of the AFL season, forward Tom Lynch says.

The Crows top the ladder with nine wins but Lynch says it is the lessons from their three losses which are driving them.

“We had a little pit of a patch where we didn’t play some great footy,” he said.

“We got a couple of reality checks in that last month where we needed to play some better footy.

“I’m not sure if that is because we’re the hunted or we just didn’t play well enough.

“It’s an area we have been reviewing pretty hard and challenging each other to get better at.”

The Crows host struggling Hawthorn next Thursday night ahead of fixtures against Carlton (away), the premiers Western Bulldogs (home), Melbourne (away) and Geelong (home).

Lynch said it was a crucial period for the Crows, who remain the league’s highest-scoring outfit.

“Hopefully the next month we set up the rest of our season,” he said.

“We are not satisfied with what we have been able to achieve thus far.

“Obviously we have put ourselves in a strong position to launch into the second half (of the season).

“But we’re always challenging ourselves as players and coaches to improve.”