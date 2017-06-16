Mitchell, Selwood face nervous wait

Champion duo Joel Selwood and Sam Mitchell are facing suspension after being involved in a heated exchange during West Coast’s 13-point win over Geelong at Domain Stadium.

Mitchell collected Selwood in the back of the head with an elbow during the first quarter on Thursday night before Selwood retaliated by unleashing his own strike.

Only Selwood was reported for the incident, but both players will be scrutinised by the AFL’s match review panel.

The pair also engaged in several other heated moments in what turned out to be a spiteful encounter between the decorated stars.

Geelong coach Chris Scott said he enjoyed the physical battle between the two players.

“I love seeing the champions go at it, and those guys are champions,” Scott said.

“They relish the battle. And true footy people relish watching it.

“So from a coaching perspective, you’ve got to make sure we give enough directions so the focus is on the right things.

“I’m sure Adam (Eagles coach Adam Simpson) would say the same thing – they’ve got a lot of faith in their best players to know when the right time is to engage in that stuff, and when the right time is to engage on the ball.

“And besides that incident that I only saw fleetingly, I didn’t see anything that concerned me as a coach with that sort of by-play.”

Simpson said the physicality displayed by Mitchell and the rest of his players was exactly what was needed following three straight losses.

“It’s probably what we’ve been lacking a little bit of, so that’s good,” he said.

The Cats will be sweating on the extent of injuries to Scott Selwood and Nakia Cockatoo after they both succumbed to hamstring issues in the 11.17 (83) to 10.10 (70) loss.

Scott is hopeful both injuries are at the minor end of the scale.

West Coast also have concerns, with young defender Jackson Nelson injuring his hamstring, and midfielder Matt Priddis needing attention on a thigh issue.

The Eagles’ seventh win moves them back into the top eight before next week’s home clash with Melbourne.

Simpson said forward Josh Kennedy, who has missed the past two games with a calf issue, would be “touch and go” to face the Demons.

Ruckman Scott Lycett will also be a chance to earn a recall if he makes it through Saturday’s WAFL hit-out unscathed.

Former Swan Lewis Jetta starred against the Cats, with his silky skills and pinpoint kicking proving crucial.

Jetta tallied 20 disposals and two goals to continue his strong run of recent form, and Simpson was happy to see the premiership wingman hitting his straps.

“The game did change a little bit over the last three or four years, and I reckon he’s adapted pretty well in the last six or seven weeks,” Simpson said.

Geelong (8-4) missed the chance to join GWS and Adelaide at the top of the table, but will start as hot favourites when they host Fremantle next week.

Forward Tom Hawkins will return from suspension, while fellow big man Mark Blicavs is expected to be back after missing the Eagles game through soreness.