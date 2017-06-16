Moonee Valley quaddie preview 17th of June

Racing this Saturday the 17th of June comes to us from Moonee Valley where as per usual I will run through my thoughts on the early quaddie and the regular/late quaddie, let’s hope we can snag a result!

Early quaddie

First Leg – Bidfood Handicap 1000m 3YF HCP

1 If Not Now When, placed at Caulfield two back before close up run in Adelaide last start, racing consistently enough to figure in the finish here.

5 Airino, led throughout to win maiden two back before solid placing on a heavy track last time at Pakenham, has speed to lead them for a long way.

6 Ariaz, hasn’t been far away in any of her starts this time in, should go well at this trip.

9 Unique Lovely, showed a nice turn of hoof winning a maiden with ease last time out at Swan Hill, third up here and can measure up.

10 Frock N Bling, same sire as Ajuda and a full to a three time winner in Speedastro, half to two metro winners. Montior the betting!

11 She’s a Pluck, well deserved winner in maiden grade last time out at Moe when sprinting away quickly, deserves her chance here.

Second Leg – Zouki Handicap 1000m Mares BM84

3 Miss Vista, had no luck when always wide here last start and couldn’t finish off well enough, drawn awkwardly again so hopefully they push forward on her.

4 Appalchian Annie, led throughout back to the provincials last start, excellent after racing wide prior, go well again here.

5 Zara Bay, has been placed four of five first up runs and a recent Rosehill trial win will have her forward enough for this.

6 Petite’s Reward, resumes here, fourth of six in strong race here first up last prep and was consistent from there on, can run boldly and give them something to catch.

7 Sasayuri, could not have been more impressive winning first up on the synthetic, won at this track three back and must respect here.

Third Leg – Kane Constructions Handicap 1600M F and M BM84

1 Beluga Blue, an Adelaide vistor who has some solid form, raced on the pace last start and dashed away for a strong win, awkward draw but can win.

2 Every Faith, found them too slick in Group 1 company when fresh, steamed home late here last start, is third up and ready to win.

3 Have Another Glass, just missed in Adelaide two back before being beaten less than a length here last start, finds a similar race and can win here.

8 Dulverton, had support at Sandown and came from a long way back on the turn to grab third, will get back and this is no easier but if the speed is on it will suit.

9 Mamzelle Tess, she has been meeting every challenge thrown at her to date and is ready for this grade and the step up to 1600M looks ideal.

11 Soho Ruby, not beaten far in a stronger race two back then backed that up with dominant win last start, goes close here.

Last Leg – GJK Facility Services Handicap 1200M HCP

1 Reldas, unlucky having been held up at a vital stage in Group 3 company first up, boasts a good second up record and can win

2 Lord da Vinci, crosses Bass Strait with some handy form, won a recent Hobart trial and the stable rarely misses when the horses come to the mainland.

3 Ruettiger was only getting warm late when the race was over first up, better for the outing and expecting he will improve here.

4 Military Reign, she was well supported at Flemington but got too far back over the 1000M back to 1200M here and should be better at this trip.

5 Whistle Baby, can go out a winner here. She worked into the race nicely last start and won easily at the track and distance, no reason why she can’t win again.

8 Camdus, finished hard to win this track and distance last start in a similar race, no reason why he can’t win again!

Late/Regular quaddie

First Leg – Epworth Medical Imaging Handicap 1200M 3Y HCP

1 Katsuro, finished too well for them to win this track and distance last start and can make it two straight.

2 Revolving Door, finished last prep in the Group 1 Caulfield Guineas, usually takes a few runs to wind up but can run a nice race and has the class.

4 Highland Beat, all runs this prep he has been unlucky and much better than his finishing positions suggest with a little bit of luck he can win.

6 Liberty Song, led them up until the final stride this track and distance last start. Racing in super form and overdue for a win this prep.

9 Special Diva, resuming from a spell and won two straight last prep before finishing campaign in Group 3 company, might need a touch further.

Second Leg – Silver Thomas Hanley Plate 2040M HCP

1 Extra Zero, was huge winning in his 100th start at Flemington, can never leave him out of winning chances, always gives an honest effort.

2 Megablast an interesting runner here from across the Tasman, won first up on the heavy by nine lengths, if there is any rain about he is the won to beat, looks classy.

8 Coldstone, comes into this off three solid placings, looks ready to win and this is a suitable race. Must include it in the chances.

9 Show a Star, good solid placing after racing on the speed two starts back then not far away after a tough last start.

11 Hursley, had no luck here on the corner last start before hitting the line hard, finds a similar race here and can win this.

13 Goodwood Zodiac, thought he was good late here when making his Australian debut, better for the outing and placed in both second up runs.

Third Leg – William Hill Travis Harrison Cup 1600M HCP

Going a bit bold here and standing one out here, he looks a very good bet on the card.

14 Data Point, relished the heavy to win in a canter fresh then just left his run a touch too late last start, screaming for 1600M which he gets here and looks well placed.

Last Leg – Embassy Print Solutions Handicap 1200M BM78

1 Floral Fever, worked between runners last start ad finished too well for them, finds a similar race here and can’t dismiss.

3 Sullivan Bay, likes to roll forward in races and if they leave her alone up front, she will give them something to catch!

4 Leodoro, looked the unlucky runner here last start when raced in some tight room from the corner, gets a chance to win here.

7 Septamore, pulled up lame after weakening in the final stages over in Adelaide, he is never far away and can bounce back.

8 Sovereign Duke, only beaten a length after looking the winner late in the Golden Topaz, will be in this for a long way.

11 Fire Agate, kept coming and he was strongest in the final stages first up, strips fitter for this and he deserves a crack in town!

13 Foreign Affair, placed two of three at this track and distance, including last start when backed at odds, cannot leave out!

14 Forbidden Kisses, resumes here, a former Queenslander who boasts consistent form and must respect making debut for new stable.