North Melbourne Kangaroos vs St Kilda Saints: AFL live scores, blog

Two seasons hang in the balance on as the North Melbourne Kangaroos play host to the St Kilda Saints at Etihad Stadium. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:50pm (AEST).

North Melbourne find themselves 15th on the ladder, but they’ve probably been better than their 4-7 record suggests.

A number of close losses has their season teetering on the edge, but their best is certainly good enough to surprise a few sides (see Adelaide Crows). The Kangaroos had the bye last weekend, but they’ll want to make amends for a lacklustre second half against the Tigers two weeks ago.

The Saints were touted as a finals chance throughout the pre-season, but their performance hasn’t backed up those accolades through the first 12 rounds.

Their 5-6 record is a pretty good indicator of their season to this point, as they’ve mixed some good wins (Greater Western Sydney Giants, Hawthorn Hawks) with some really bad losses (Sydney Swans, Western Bulldogs).

The Saints are staring down the barrel of a fourth straight loss, one that would almost certainly end their season prematurely.

The Kangaroos have only made one change from a fortnight ago, with youngster Ed Vickers-Willis missing this clash with a knee injury. Declan Mountford will come into the side to play his first game at AFL level.

The Saints have made three changes, and they’re all very handy ins. Nick Riewoldt will come back into the side, alongside Luke Dunstan and Jack Lonie. Paddy McCartin and Nathan Wright will both miss through injury, while recruit Jack Steele has been dropped after a number of indifferent performances.

The Saints should have this game on paper, but the Kangaroos have certainly been extremely competitive so far this season. Although both sides face an uphill battle to play in September, a win in this one would be the first step on that journey.

Prediction

There’s a reason the bookies have these two sides at even money: it’s almost impossible to split the two. A braver man would tip a draw, but I’ll go the Saints in a thriller.

St Kilda by 2.

Join The Roar for live coverage from 7:50pm (AEST).