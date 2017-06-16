North Melbourne Kangaroos vs St Kilda Saints: AFL live scores, blog

Two seasons hang in the balance on as the North Melbourne Kangaroos play host to the St Kilda Saints at Etihad Stadium. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:50pm (AEST).
North Melbourne find themselves 15th on the ladder, but they’ve probably been better than their 4-7 record suggests.
A number of close losses has their season teetering on the edge, but their best is certainly good enough to surprise a few sides (see Adelaide Crows). The Kangaroos had the bye last weekend, but they’ll want to make amends for a lacklustre second half against the Tigers two weeks ago.
The Saints were touted as a finals chance throughout the pre-season, but their performance hasn’t backed up those accolades through the first 12 rounds.
Their 5-6 record is a pretty good indicator of their season to this point, as they’ve mixed some good wins (Greater Western Sydney Giants, Hawthorn Hawks) with some really bad losses (Sydney Swans, Western Bulldogs).
The Saints are staring down the barrel of a fourth straight loss, one that would almost certainly end their season prematurely.
The Kangaroos have only made one change from a fortnight ago, with youngster Ed Vickers-Willis missing this clash with a knee injury. Declan Mountford will come into the side to play his first game at AFL level.
The Saints have made three changes, and they’re all very handy ins. Nick Riewoldt will come back into the side, alongside Luke Dunstan and Jack Lonie. Paddy McCartin and Nathan Wright will both miss through injury, while recruit Jack Steele has been dropped after a number of indifferent performances.
The Saints should have this game on paper, but the Kangaroos have certainly been extremely competitive so far this season. Although both sides face an uphill battle to play in September, a win in this one would be the first step on that journey.
Prediction
There’s a reason the bookies have these two sides at even money: it’s almost impossible to split the two. A braver man would tip a draw, but I’ll go the Saints in a thriller.
St Kilda by 2.
Join The Roar for live coverage from 7:50pm (AEST).
8:41pm
BEHIND SAINTS
12′ Good slingshot footy from the Saints, as they go from full back to full forward in about 30 seconds. There’s numbers down there for the Saints, as Bruce and Membrey are fighting hard at ground level. Now Billings gets some space, and he’ll snap his third goal!! We’re getting another review here, and for the second time tonight, Billings has had a goal taken off him with the footy already in the middle!
Kangaroos 2.5 17
Saints 5.5 35
8:39pm
13′ Another soft free paid against the Roos here, as Garner is pinged for a sling tackle, but the man was never in danger. The Roos will get the footy in the centre here, and they’ll get it inside 50. Clarke eventually gets a kick towards goal, but it won’t score, and Carlisle marks on his chest.
Kangaroos 2.5 17
Saints 5.4 34
8:37pm
14′ Billings almost takes a classic pack mark in front of goal, but the Kangaroos do enough to get the footy out of danger. Now Montagna sends a ball inside 50, but Gibson will mark this uncontested, and the Kangaroos get out on the flank.
Kangaroos 2.5 17
Saints 5.4 34
8:36pm
BEHIND SAINTS
16′ The Saints have the ball parked inside the attacking 50 at the moment, as this’ll be the third straight ball-up about 20 from goal. Now there’s a free kick, and it’s going the way of the Saints. It’s been given as high contact, but the highest that tackle went was under the armpits. Lonie got away with throwing the head back to draw a free there. He misses in a little bit of football justice.
Kangaroos 2.5 17
Saints 5.4 34
8:33pm
17′ Very strong mark in the middle from Ziebell over the top of Stevens, but he’s wasted the footy as he kicks it straight to Geary. Stevens is in trouble here, probably a rib.
Kangaroos 2.5 17
Saints 5.3 33
8:32pm
18′ Free kick to Newnes at half forward, but his kick inside is predictable, and the Kangaroos will escape through McDonald. Now Higgins bursts away through the middle, but his kick will favor Nathan Brown. Ben does enough to dispossess him, but the Saints have numbers back.
Kangaroos 2.5 17
Saints 5.3 33
8:30pm
SECOND QUARTER
20′ First proper clearance goes to the Saints, but Membrey will be tackled well by three Kangaroos. Now Lonie manages to get one out to Stevens, and the Saints will go inside 50. Billings putting pressure on Tarrant here, and he’s managed to get him over the boundary line.
Kangaroos 2.5 17
Saints 5.3 33
8:26pm
QUARTER TIME
A big first quarter for the Saints, as they use five straight goals to build a 16-point first quarter lead over the Kangaroos. That late goal to Clarke will annoy Richardson.
STATS
Disposals: Saints 92-90
Free Kicks: Kangaroos 3-2
Clearances: Kangaroos 9-8
Inside 50: Saints 18-9
Contested Possessions: Kangaroos 45-32
Tackles: Saints 19-14
Hit Outs: Kangaroos 12-6
AFL FANTASY TOP 5
1. Jack Billings 39
2. Sam Gibson 36
3. Luke Dunstan 34
4. Dylan Roberton 29
5. Sam Gilbert 27
8:22pm
GOAL KANGAROOS
0′ A big pack of players deep inside 50 for the Kangaroos, as Garner is set upon by about 5 Saints. He’s somehow managed to get a handball out to Clarke, and he’ll curl a snap back perfectly for a goal!! They needed that one!
Kangaroos 2.5 17
Saints 5.3 33
8:20pm
BEHIND KANGAROOS
1′ Good intercept mark from Robbie Tarrant on the wing, and now 50 against Longer. Didn’t seem like the ruckman was aware of what was happening there. It won’t hurt him too much though, as Tarrant leaves it way across the goal.
Kangaroos 1.5 11
Saints 5.3 33
8:19pm
BEHIND KANGAROOS
1′ Goldstein wins a free kick at half forward, and now the Kangaroos go deep inside 50. It’s a good spoil from Carlisle, but the bounce for Weller is poor. Now McDonald can have a flying shot, but this one is just off to the left.
Kangaroos 1.4 10
Saints 5.3 33
8:18pm
BEHIND KANGAROOS
2′ Very strong mark from Brown, as he takes it at full stretch over his opponent. He’s started the set shot left, and it’ll stay there.
Kangaroos 1.3 9
Saints 5.3 33