Queensland Maroons confirm State of Origin line-up for Game 2

The Queensland Maroons have finally locked in their team in for Game 2, with coach Kevin Walters springing a few surprises, including naming Darius Boyd in the centres.
With the Maroons team named alphabetically on Monday, Walters revealed his 17 on Friday morning, with Billy Slater and Johnathan Thurston confirmed to make their returns.
Dane Gagai, who was one of Queensland’s best in Game 1, has been retained on the wing despite his backline versatility. This pushes Darius Boyd, one of the most prolific try scorers in Origin history to the centres as Billy Slater claims the fullback spot, playing his first Origin game in two years.
Whether they will take the field that way is another question given Boyd has never played in the centres, but Walters naming it that way suggests he has plenty of faith in Gagai to do a similar job to the one he did in the series opener.
Johnathan Thurston is also back in the halves, partnering Cooper Cronk. The pair has won ten Origin games together and will be aiming to make it 11 at Homebush on Wednesday, with the series on the line.
Gold Coast Titans prop Jarrod Wallace has been named in the props after overcoming a shoulder charge judiciary case during the week. There was talk he would come off the bench with Josh Papalii to shift into the front row, but that notion has been put to bed with Wallace named in the no.10 jersey.
Papalii has been given a role by coach Walters to come off the bench and cause some damage, with Cowboys second rower Gavin Cooper named in the starting side. Given his combination with Johnathan Thurston, it could present a challenge for the Blues to contain.
The two other men brought into the team – Coen Hess and Tim Glasby – will make their debuts off the bench, with Walters not making any other changes to the starting 13 from Game 1.
Cameron Munster has also been added to the squad as 18th man and is expected to link up with the Maroons camp on Sunday after the Storm host the Cowboys on Saturday evening.
Queensland Maroons team for Game 2
1. Billy Slater
2. Valentine Holmes
3. Will Chambers
4. Darius Boyd
5. Dane Gagai
6. Johnathan Thurston
7. Cooper Cronk
8. Dylan Napa
9. Cameron Smith (c)
10. Jarrod Wallace
11. Gavin Cooper
12. Matt Gillett
13. Josh McGuire
14. Michael Morgan
15. Josh Papalii
16. Coen Hess
17. Tim Glasby
18th man: Cameron Munster
June 16th 2017 @ 11:08am
irons said | June 16th 2017 @ 11:08am | ! Report
Boyd into the centres and retaining Gagai on the wing where he has been one QLD’s consistently better players over the last few matches was really only a surprise if you don’t know much about rugby league strategy and tactics. This outcome was obvious the moment Slater and Holmes had to be brought into the squad after Game 1. And Boyd has played in the centres in his first stint at the Broncos while Karmichael Hunt was fullback. He’ll be fine there and certainly better than the ‘versatile’ turnstile Gagai.
The question that needs to be answered is whether Walters will switch Chambers to the right to combine with Cronk as they do at Melbourne (my preference), or to maintain the bulk of the Roos left-side of Thurston – Chambers – Holmes. Based on the numbering, it’s the latter, but this could be more tactical mind games. Gavin Cooper coming in alongside Thurston with the NQ left-side combination is a very good move.
June 16th 2017 @ 11:09am
theHunter said | June 16th 2017 @ 11:09am | ! Report
Fullback at Centre? I thought that was NSW’s strategy…
June 16th 2017 @ 11:11am
Kreig said | June 16th 2017 @ 11:11am | ! Report
Still can’t believe Oates was axed, and Thaiday left out entirely.
We’re in danger of getting pushed around the park….
And as much as I like Boyd, centre? Really?!
I think a big part of the problem is when players get picked for Australia before playing State of Origin.
That should only happen if the winning state player in any given position is unavailable for national duties, and it should further be understood that the state player in question gets first shot at retention if available and in form.
Which Oates is. Not to mention, he was one of Queensland’s best in game 1.
June 16th 2017 @ 11:25am
eagleJack said | June 16th 2017 @ 11:25am | ! Report
Boyd is a class player but playing centre in Origin, having only briefly played there in 2009 at the Dragons, is a huge ask.
I’d also be concerned starting with Wallace and Napa. Two rookies who will have plenty of energy but that may play against them. Which is what we saw with Napa in Game I. Came out like a bull at a gate, then went missing after 10mins. Have your two big men do that and QLD will struggle. Experience is key in the opening exchanges.
Bench is dangerous with Papalii and Hess.
And of course the spine is a massive advantage.
But it’s certainly not a clean looking Maroons side. Plenty of question marks.
June 16th 2017 @ 11:26am
Kreig said | June 16th 2017 @ 11:26am | ! Report
What I’m saying is that Holmes should not have been chosen.
By choosing Holmes Oates is unfairly axed and Boyd is forced to play way out of position.
Of course, I hope Queensland win, but only just, and that the selectors fix this error.
I will be VERY interested to see what they do if we get spanked again. What, keep Smith, Thurston, Slater and Cronk and axe the rest, no matter who played well and who didn’t?
This is a slightly better side without O’Neill, Myles and Lillyman.
But it could be better. Should have kept Guerra who played well with the limited minutes he was given, and Sammy who has been the soul of the side for years.
And of course, Oates should have been a walk-up start.
It’s going to be a tighter contest on Wednesday night, but I’m still not convinced this is the best team we can field.