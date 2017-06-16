Wallabies confirm bench to play Scotland

The Wallabies have confirmed their bench to play Scotland on Saturday at Allianz Stadium, with Scott Sio named to make his return from a knee injury in the only change from their opening win over Fiji.
After coach Michael Cheika made the decision to hand Eto Nabuli a debut on the wing over Henry Speight when the team was announced on Thursday, it’s been confirmed Speight will be missing entirely from the team.
Sio, who hasn’t played a game in two months as he got over the injury, is joined by experienced veterans Stephen Moore and Sekope Kepu on the bench, who will be playing in their 119th and 79th Test matches respectively.
The man who has made way for Sio is Toby Smith.
Quade Cooper is also on the bench for the second time in a row, after a solid performance against Fiji. He is in line to play his 69th Test for the Wallabies.
Richard Hardwick and Joe Powell, both of whom made their Wallabies debuts in the first match against Fiji, which the Wallabies won to the tune of 34-17, have been retained to continue building experience ahead of the Rugby Championship later in the year.
The bench is rounded out by Rory Arnold, with coach Cheika once again deciding to go with a five-three split on the interchange bench.
Full team to play Scotland
1. Tom Robertson
2. Tatafu Polota-Nau
3. Allan Alaalatoa
4. Sam Carter
5. Adam Coleman
6. Ned Hanigan
7. Michael Hooper (c)
8. Scott Higginbotham
9. Will Genia
10. Bernard Foley
11. Eto Nabuli
12. Karmichael Hunt
13. Tevita Kuridrani
14. Dane Haylett-Petty
15. Israel Folau
Reserves
16. Stephen Moore
17. Scott Sio
18. Sekope Kepu
19. Rory Arnold
20. Richard Hardwick
21. Joe Powell
22. Quade Cooper
23. Reece Hodge
June 16th 2017 @ 11:42am
Fionn said | June 16th 2017 @ 11:42am | ! Report
Surprised they didn’t go for Timani on the bench given Hooper will play 80 and we have an underpowered back-row.
That said, the team is the team now. Good luck, boys.
June 16th 2017 @ 11:50am
PeterK said | June 16th 2017 @ 11:50am | ! Report
timani needed so many injuries to get a look in last year
looks like he has remained on the outer
never mind we have Mumm 2.0 instead
June 16th 2017 @ 12:15pm
Fionn said | June 16th 2017 @ 12:15pm | ! Report
Hanigan seems like a good bloke, and he works hard. He’s just very young and hasn’t had a chance to bulk up.
Maybe in another year or two he will be more like Rocky Elsom (although I see more Rocky in RHP, but good to have two young prospects), but yeah, at the moment he is looking a little too Dean Mumm-ish.
June 16th 2017 @ 12:17pm
Train Without A Station said | June 16th 2017 @ 12:17pm | ! Report
The thing is no player has gone from looking Dean Mumm-ish to being a physical dominant player.
Rocky Elsom still looked like Rocky Elsom in patches when he first came on the scene.
If Hanigan doesn’t have it and show it in patches, he never will.
June 16th 2017 @ 12:20pm
Fionn said | June 16th 2017 @ 12:20pm | ! Report
Perhaps – can only hope you’re wrong there!
Even if he doesn’t, Tui, RHP and Matt Phillip look like good prospects nonetheless.
June 16th 2017 @ 12:32pm
Train Without A Station said | June 16th 2017 @ 12:32pm | ! Report
Yeah all 3 of them show patches of it. They may get there.
I tend to think Tui should be developed into a 6/8. With his build he will never be a great line out jumper, but if they can get him to a lean 118kg he could be a decent alternative option.
Given he has the impact around the ground in him he could be a great bruising type of 8.
June 16th 2017 @ 12:35pm
PeterK said | June 16th 2017 @ 12:35pm | ! Report
My hope is next year Naisarani when he is eligible , keeps improving, and then the backrow becomes
6 – Naisarani
7 – Pocock
8 – Higgs
or Higgs at 6.
I hope Cheika accepts Higgs could play 6 or 8.
I know it won’t happen. Hooper will be 7 and captain. If that is the case Pocock should be on the bench and not at 6 or 8.
June 16th 2017 @ 12:40pm
PeterK said | June 16th 2017 @ 12:40pm | ! Report
TWAS – This is exactly why I have nick named him Mumm 2.0, what you see now is what you will get , sure with some technical improvements and better game awareness.
But hardness, physicality rarely change.
He may learn a few more tough faces to use during push and shoves though , if that counts.
June 16th 2017 @ 12:51pm
Adrian Denyer said | June 16th 2017 @ 12:51pm | ! Report
Peter, you are usually on the money, and I certainly agree re Timani.
Hanigan though is a bit more than Mumm 2.0.
If you look at his running with the ball, either in close, or on a break, he has the capacity to bump guys off with his hips, and keep going. I see him as a surprisingly rugged runner who also does a lot of work in mauls etc
June 16th 2017 @ 12:56pm
PeterK said | June 16th 2017 @ 12:56pm | ! Report
Mumm often had a high work rate.
He was very good in mauls.
Good in line outs.
A good runner of the ball out wide.
Lacked physicality hitting rucks, no dominant tackles, not effective trying to run through big forwards making hard metres over the ad line.
This also sums up Hanigan.
I wasn’t as negative as others about Mumm because I recognised pluses he provided and he had some good games at intl level last year.
However a more physical player at 6 is required for balance.
June 16th 2017 @ 11:49am
Huw Tindall said | June 16th 2017 @ 11:49am | ! Report
Cheika is doing the non committal back row. don’t give away dumb penalties.
June 16th 2017 @ 12:08pm
HandsOffBlack7 said | June 16th 2017 @ 12:08pm | ! Report
Good to see Tatafu back in the number 2 – deservedly so! The wallabies look better with him on the park.
Question – Is this the beginning of the end for Steve Moore? He’s talking about RWC2019… Surely he can’t play then? He will be getting close to 37 by that stage.
If he is the genuine Captain of the Wallabies, he would be starting against Scotland, who are our toughest opponent in the June Test Window. If he plays like he did last week, surely he will be dropped altogether?
I think the best move for the Wallabies is to give Latu some International experience.
Good to see Special K back in the 12. I think / hope he will be quite dominate against Scotland if he brings the physicality he had against Fiji. I believe he had a lot to do with the back to form performance from Izzy.
Agree with Fionn – Would be good to see Timani get some game time.
Go Wallabies.
June 16th 2017 @ 12:40pm
PeterK said | June 16th 2017 @ 12:40pm | ! Report
agree, very happy TPN and Hunt were retained.
June 16th 2017 @ 12:15pm
Train Without A Station said | June 16th 2017 @ 12:15pm | ! Report
This seemingly shows that Robertson is in Cheika’s best 23 given that Sio is now available.
Absolutely ludicrous.
June 16th 2017 @ 12:22pm
Fionn said | June 16th 2017 @ 12:22pm | ! Report
Sio will not have an easy time of it when he is brought on to scrimmage against Nell.
Given Nell is on the bench I would have been tempted to start Sio and have Smith on the bench given he is a strong scrummager.
June 16th 2017 @ 12:32pm
PeterK said | June 16th 2017 @ 12:32pm | ! Report
Agree
Or Smith start and Sio bench , either are better than Robertson.
Nel has had a long injury layoff as well so who knows.
Also depends on Barnes on how much he lets Nel get away with.
June 16th 2017 @ 1:04pm
Adsa said | June 16th 2017 @ 1:04pm | ! Report
Robertson is up against Farguson – the Scots up and coming tighthead – he is about 21 and a big rig, this will be an interesting sub plot to watch in the test. It is pleasing that TPN is starting to help get the scrum sorted. A big step up from Fiji’s scrum.
June 16th 2017 @ 12:33pm
MitchO said | June 16th 2017 @ 12:33pm | ! Report
How big is the Scots back row? If they go the terriers then Hardwick is okay in terms of this game coz he is a terrier too (or a young bulldog – not sure my dogs). Hardwick would be a bit smaller than I’d prefer against an England or an SA.
But again Hardwick is about the same size as McMahon and both seem to have a good power to weight ratio. So it is not really surprising that Cheika is giving him another run.
Western Force list Hardwick at 183cm and 102kg
The Rebels list McMahon at 186cm 100kg
I liked what I saw of Timani on the end of season tour but I haven’t seen him since. It is entirely possible that he’s slowed down too much and hasn’t got his pace back yet. If he is slower than RHP he can stay with the squad but he shouldn’t play.
June 16th 2017 @ 12:38pm
PeterK said | June 16th 2017 @ 12:38pm | ! Report
last year against this same small scottish backrow both pocock and hooper played. Despite pocock being great at the breakdown they were beaten there. Hardwick is not close to be as good as pocock so I would NOT select him.
Instead pick a power backrow or one for lineouts and eat them using the tactics that were used against the wallabies when they used Pooper.
June 16th 2017 @ 12:43pm
Train Without A Station said | June 16th 2017 @ 12:43pm | ! Report
The back row selected isn’t that small. Only 1 of the 4 is under 190cm.
June 16th 2017 @ 12:52pm
PeterK said | June 16th 2017 @ 12:52pm | ! Report
in terms of being lineout exponents they are, not in terms of hitting rucks.
June 16th 2017 @ 1:02pm
Train Without A Station said | June 16th 2017 @ 1:02pm | ! Report
All are prety well built for the line out. I think their problem is with the exception of Strauss none have the bulk to have the impacted needed at 6 or 8.
They’d all be great jumping 7s.
Barclay and Wilson are both built much like Higginbotham, but 2 inches shorter. We’d consider them notters here though.