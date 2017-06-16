Wallabies confirm bench to play Scotland

The Wallabies have confirmed their bench to play Scotland on Saturday at Allianz Stadium, with Scott Sio named to make his return from a knee injury in the only change from their opening win over Fiji.

After coach Michael Cheika made the decision to hand Eto Nabuli a debut on the wing over Henry Speight when the team was announced on Thursday, it’s been confirmed Speight will be missing entirely from the team.

Sio, who hasn’t played a game in two months as he got over the injury, is joined by experienced veterans Stephen Moore and Sekope Kepu on the bench, who will be playing in their 119th and 79th Test matches respectively.

The man who has made way for Sio is Toby Smith.

Quade Cooper is also on the bench for the second time in a row, after a solid performance against Fiji. He is in line to play his 69th Test for the Wallabies.

Richard Hardwick and Joe Powell, both of whom made their Wallabies debuts in the first match against Fiji, which the Wallabies won to the tune of 34-17, have been retained to continue building experience ahead of the Rugby Championship later in the year.

The bench is rounded out by Rory Arnold, with coach Cheika once again deciding to go with a five-three split on the interchange bench.