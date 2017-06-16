Wallabies vs Scotland kick-off time: When does Australia’s second June international start? Venue, date, teams, key information

The Wallabies will be looking to make it two straight to start their June international window when they face a tough Test against Scotland at Allianz Stadium in Sydney. The match is scheduled to kick-off at 3pm (AEST) on Saturday, June 17.

Australia picked up a big win to open their June international campaign against Fiji, running out victors 34-17 after not conceding a point in the first half.

Scotland are expected to bring a bigger challenge though, with the side’s last meeting resulting in a one-point win for the Wallabies on their 2016 Spring Tour.

Wallabies vs Scotland: Key information Kick-off: 3pm (AEST)

Venue: Allianz Stadium, Sydney

TV: Live, Fox Sports 501 and Network Ten

Online: Live, Foxtel Go, Foxtel Play and TenPlay

Betting: Wallabies $1.14, Scotland $5.75

Squads

Wallabies

Michael Hooper, Richard Hardwick, Ned Hanigan, Jack Dempsey, Scott Higginbotham, Lopeti Timani, Stephen Moore (c), Tatafu Polota-Nau and Tolu Latu, Scott Sio, Tom Robertson, Toby Smith, Sekope Kepu, Alan Alaalatoa, Adam Coleman, Rory Arnold, Sam Carter, Lukhan Tui, Bernard Foley, Quade Cooper, Will Genia, Joe Powell, Jake Gordon, Reece Hodge, Tevita Kuridrani, Kyle Godwin, Rob Horne, Eto Nabuli, Marika Koroibete, Henry Speight, Karmichael Hunt, Dane Haylett-Petty, Israel Folau, Sefa Naivalu.

Scotland

Alex Dunbar, Nick Grigg, Peter Horne, Damien Hoylan, Rory Hughes, Ruaridh Jackson, Lee Jones, Sean Kennedy, Ali Price, Henry Pyrgos, Finn Russell, Matt Scott, Duncan Taylor, Greig Tonks, Tim Visser, Alex Allan, John Barclay, Magnus Bradbury, Fraser Brown, Allan Dell, Zander Fagerson, Ross Ford, Jonny Gray, John Hardie, Robert Harley, Willem Nel, D’Arcy Rae, Gordon Reid, Josh Strauss, Tim Swinson, Ben Toolis, Hamish Watson, Ryan Wilson.

Broadcast Information

There will be two ways to watch, and two ways to stream the Wallabies match against Scotland.

To watch it on TV, you will either be using Fox Sports 501, for which you need to have a valid Foxtel subscription, or Network Ten on free-to-air TV.

Both begin their coverage at 2:30pm (AEST).

If you want to stream the Fox Sports coverage you can use either the Foxtel Play or Foxtel Go applications.

Channel Ten’s coverage can be streamed free of charge on the Tenplay website or application.