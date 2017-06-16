Wallabies vs who-are-wes?

‘Back in my day’ seems like a ridiculous phrase to use when you are only 24 years old, however it seems appropriate when discussing rugby union in Australia.

The Wallabies played a Test match last weekend. While it was against Fiji and not the All Blacks or England, it was still a Wallabies match.

I didn’t even know it was on, let alone watch it. My father is rugby union mad and didn’t even realise a game was being played. Isn’t this a huge problem?

When I was growing up, the most exciting event in our sports obsessed family was Australian rugby union matches, especially those against New Zealand.

John Eales, George Gregan, Steve Larkham, Matt Burke and Toutai Kefu were names repeatedly brought up in dinner conversation. Now, rugby union isn’t discussed in our house. I played rugby from the ages of 9 to 18, and absolutely adored it. Yet, when I first started AFL, I fell in love and haven’t looked back since.

I didn’t recognise half the names on the team sheet for last week’s match, whereas I used to be able to tell anyone the hometown of the third string hooker. It’s not the lack of knowledge that disappoints me, it’s the lack of concern. When I heard the Wallabies played against Fiji, I asked what the score was and forgot about it a second later.

Whose fault is this? Is it mine? I have grown up and developed (some) interests outside of sport, but my life still revolves around it. Do I blame the Waratahs for the poor performances over the past couple of years?

Do I blame the ARU and Bill Pulver? Have the other codes become more appealing to young boys and girls? It would be very interesting to see the participation rates at the grassroots level of rugby union, as I am sure they would be decreasing.

Australian sport is so much better when the Wallabies are supported, and it seems to me that a return to the ‘good old days’ is warranted. I am not sure how rugby union is going to accomplish this, as the code is clearly facing an uphill battle.

With the June Tests now upon us (apparently), it would seem the ideal time to bring the green and gold back to the forefront.