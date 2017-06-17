Behind the barriers: Five bets for the weekend

Bit of a stinker for the five bets last week with Religify getting the job done and River Racer getting no luck in the Guineas. Here are my five best bets for the weekend.

Bet One- Each-Way- Moonee Valley Race One Number 11 Truly Discreet

I think this filly is good value in the opener. Well bred filly that was safe at odds when debuting at Ballarat and gee if you backed her, like I did, it was just a nightmare. Should have gone close to winning but just had no luck in the straight. C Williams booked is a very good lead, especially with the nice gate.

Bet Two- Win- Moonee Valley Race Seven Number 2 Megablast

Some bookies opened this $10 and they have been hammered, now into $5 with some. Kiwi raider who resumed three weeks back over the Ellerslie mile on the bottomless track where he absolutely romped it in, winning by nine lengths and showing an electric turn of foot. He is a quality animal who will love the rise to 2040m and is a Stakes performer when racing back home.

Bet Three- Each-Way- Ipswich Race Five Number 10 Raja Ampat

Looks the best each way play at Ipwsich. Has always promised a fair bit for the Stuart Kendrick camp and he looks set to fulfill his potential this time in. Resumed a tick over two weeks back at the Sunny Coast where he was parked in a beaut spot off the pace before presenting wider and gee you had to like the way he attacked the line. He can go right on with it here.

Bet Four- Win- Rosehill Race Two Number 1 High Mist

If he is ever going to win another race, this is it. Really liked his effort three weeks back at Randwick, closing off from behind them when fourth to the talented galloper Magical Stance. Three year olds against older horses and performing well is always a big tick.

Bet Five- Win- Morphettville Race Seven Number 12 Clonmel

He looks a standout on the card and one of the best across Australia. Former O’Leary runner who has had two runs for Will Clarken and has been outstanding each time, winning both races. Clarken is on par with Weir in terms of getting a new lease of life on tried horses. Should be winning.