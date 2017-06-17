Cronulla Sharks vs Wests Tigers: NRL live scores, blog

The Cronulla Sharks have put together a strong start to their title defence so far, but that could face a hiccup when they host the Wests Tigers. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:30pm (AEST).

The Sharks are sitting in third place with a 9-4 record. Last weekend was a heartbreaker, however as they went down to ladder leaders the Melbourne Storm in a tight contest at Shark Park.

However, they may struggle to redeem the loss, as they’re facing a game without five of their origin stars. With a serious risk of dropping out of the Top 4 looming, Sharks fans will be hoping this makeshift side can put up a victory against the Tigers.

The Tigers are struggling again this season, but they won’t get a better chance to take a top 4 scalp. They’re not in the greatest form, as last weekend saw a 40-18 thumping at the hands of the Sydney Roosters.

However, this is a team that should improve over the second half of the season, as they’ve injected some talent and made some very shrewd buys for next.

As mentioned above, the Sharks have been gutted by Origin this weekend. They’ll be without Andrew Fifita, Jack Bird, James Maloney, Valentine Holmes and Wade Graham for this clash and they’ll struggle to bring in enough quality to field a competitive side.

Billy Magoulias, Daniel Mortimer, Edrick Lee, Fa’amanu Brown, Jack Williams, Jeremy Latimore, Jessie Ramien, Kurt Dillon and Kurt Capewell are the pool of names potentially joining the side.

The Tigers will also lose a couple or Origin stars, with Aaron Woods and James Tedesco unavailable.

Joel Edwards, Junior Tatola, Luke Brooks, Malakai Watene Zelezniak, Matthew Eisenhuth and Watson Heleta are the men added to the side, and one would expect Brooks in particular, to take his place in the run-on 13.

Prediction

Although the Sharks are the better side, I can see them struggling to put together a victory in this one. Give me the Tigers to cause the upset.

Tigers by 12

Join The Roar for live coverage from 7:30pm (AEST).