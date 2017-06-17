Gold Coast Suns vs Carlton Blues: AFL live scores, blog

A golden opportunity presents itself for either the Gold Coast Suns or Carlton Blues to catapult themselves back into finals race. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:25pm (AEST).

It’s been another up and down season for Gold Coast in 2017, but despite sporting an ordinary record of 5-6, this year’s wide-open competition means they’re still a great chance of featuring in September.

After dispiriting heavy losses to Port Adelaide and Melbourne on either side of their bye, the Suns have turned it around in the last fortnight.

After stunning the football world with a monumental upset of West Coast two weeks ago, Rodney Eade’s side backed their performance up with a gutsy 16-point victory over Hawthorn at the MCG last week.

Gold Coast won’t be able to rely on their percentage to help them into the eight, so winning the winnable games will be a must as they head for the second half of the year.

Finals may not be as in reach for Carlton, but after some encouraging strides over the first half of the season they’ll be thinking anything’s possible.

They may be sitting in 16th on the ladder, but they find themselves just two wins outside of the eight.

Last week the Blues pulled off one of the upsets of the season, edging the heavily-favoured GWS Giants by a solitary point in arguably their most encouraging victory in the Brendan Bolton era.

With a win over Sydney already under their belt in 2017, Carlton are shaking off the easybeat tag very quickly.

Gold Coast’s first ever game was against Carlton back in 2011, with the Blues easily prevailing by 119 points. Since then the clubs have played six times, winning three games each.

Prediction

Both sides are making strides in 2017 and will likely look back on this year as a springboard to their future success.

This should be an intriguing clash, but with a win over Carlton earlier this year and the home crowd behind them, Gold Coast should prevail again.

Suns by 19 points

Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:25pm (AEST).