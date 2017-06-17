Gold Coast Suns vs Carlton Blues: AFL live scores, blog

A golden opportunity presents itself for either the Gold Coast Suns or Carlton Blues to catapult themselves back into finals race. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:25pm (AEST).
It’s been another up and down season for Gold Coast in 2017, but despite sporting an ordinary record of 5-6, this year’s wide-open competition means they’re still a great chance of featuring in September.
After dispiriting heavy losses to Port Adelaide and Melbourne on either side of their bye, the Suns have turned it around in the last fortnight.
After stunning the football world with a monumental upset of West Coast two weeks ago, Rodney Eade’s side backed their performance up with a gutsy 16-point victory over Hawthorn at the MCG last week.
Gold Coast won’t be able to rely on their percentage to help them into the eight, so winning the winnable games will be a must as they head for the second half of the year.
Finals may not be as in reach for Carlton, but after some encouraging strides over the first half of the season they’ll be thinking anything’s possible.
They may be sitting in 16th on the ladder, but they find themselves just two wins outside of the eight.
Last week the Blues pulled off one of the upsets of the season, edging the heavily-favoured GWS Giants by a solitary point in arguably their most encouraging victory in the Brendan Bolton era.
With a win over Sydney already under their belt in 2017, Carlton are shaking off the easybeat tag very quickly.
Gold Coast’s first ever game was against Carlton back in 2011, with the Blues easily prevailing by 119 points. Since then the clubs have played six times, winning three games each.
Prediction
Both sides are making strides in 2017 and will likely look back on this year as a springboard to their future success.
This should be an intriguing clash, but with a win over Carlton earlier this year and the home crowd behind them, Gold Coast should prevail again.
Suns by 19 points
Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:25pm (AEST).
7:21pm
Stirling Coates said | 7:21pm | ! Report
Carlton are delayed onto the field after the cheer squad can’t get their banner up in time. The Blues are wearing their normal home jumper – including the blue shorts.
Gold Coast, on the other hand, are wearing their Indigenous round get-up. The practice of wearing the Indigenous round jumper after Indigenous round looks to be becoming increasingly common for teams who play away that week.
GC – 0.0 (0)
CAR – 0.0 (0)
Pre-Game
7:18pm
Mattician6x6 said | 7:18pm | ! Report
Suns logically should win but something tells me blues are well in this game .
Going with the suns but won’t be surprised if blues win.
7:22pm
Stirling Coates said | 7:22pm | ! Report
With you Mattician.
It’s good to see an unprecedented level of unpredictability coming back into the competition.
7:15pm
Stirling Coates said | 7:15pm | ! Report
GOLD COAST SUNS v CARLTON
FULL TEAMS
GOLD COAST SUNS
B: Jesse Joyce, Jack Leslie, Kade Kolodjashnij
HB: Pearce Hanley, Steven May, Adam Saad
C: Matt Rosa, Gary Ablett, David Swallow
HF: Jarryd Lyons, Tom Lynch, Sean Lemmens
F: Alex Sexton, Peter Wright, Jack Martin
FOL: Jarrod Witts, Aaron Hall, Michael Barlow
I/C: Jesse Lonergan, Ben Ainsworth, Brandon Matera, Mackenzie Wills
Gold Coast name an unchanged line-up following a 16-point win over Hawthorn at the MCG last week – their second in a row.
CARLTON
B: Caleb Marchbank, Liam Jones, Lachie Plowman
HB: Sam Docherty, Jacob Weitering, Ed Curnow
C: Kade Simpson, Patrick Cripps, Tom Williamson
HF: Charlie Curnow, Levi Casboult, Dale Thomas
F: Zac Fisher, Jack Silvagni, Sam Petrevski-Seton
FOL: Matthew Kreuzer, Bryce Gibbs, Marc Murphy
I/C: Blaine Boekhorst, Jed Lamb, David Cuningham, Matthew Wright
Injuries have forced two changes to the Carlton side that stunned the Giants by one point last week. Alex Silvagni (knee) and Liam Sumner (abductor) miss this clash, with Sam Petrevki-Seton and Blaine Boekhorst the inclusions.
7:14pm
Stirling Coates said | 7:14pm | ! Report
Hello and welcome to the Gold Coast!
Great temperature for football, with the mercury just a tick under 20 degrees, but a few clouds are hanging around and rain isn’t out of the question later tonight.
Reasonable crowd filing into Metricon Stadium for this intriguing Saturday night clash – it’s the Suns and Blues.
Who’ve you got?