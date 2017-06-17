Maori All Blacks vs British and Irish Lions: International rugby live scores, blog

We have reached the halfway point of the British and Irish Lions tour as they play what could be called the unofficial fourth Test against the Maori All Blacks in Rotorua. Join The Roar from 5:35pm (AEST) for live scores and coverage.
Both sides have named powerful line-ups, the Maori going all out to add a second Lions scalp to their impressive history while the Lions look to give their likely Test side a hit out before the first match against the All Blacks in Auckland.
The home side features a powerful backline, but some questions may remain over a few of their stars match fitness after playing little Super Rugby this season. Matt Procter, Nehe Milner Skudder and Charlie Ngatai all have only returned to the field in recent times, but there is no question of their quality and if the Lions execute their kicking options poorly, this Maori side will take full advantage.
The forwards for the Maori side feature a mix experience and some of the potential future stars of New Zealand rugby, but the Lions will certainly favour themselves in the second row. The dynamic English duo of Maro Itoje and George Kruis match up against the Highlander pair of Joe Wheeler and Tom Franklin though as we saw in the Highlanders match last Tuesday, the underdog can never be underestimated.
In a blow for the Lions, Owen Farrell, their star first five who was surprisingly named on the bench at the team announcement has had to withdraw from the match with a quad injury, replaced by Dan Biggar on the bench.
With many suggesting he was to be a certain starter, his potential unavailability shapes as a blow to the Lions, not just tonight but for the remainder of the tour and the pressure will mount on Jonny Sexton to show his undoubted form after some patchy performances of late.
Prediction
I am picking this Lions side to be too desperate to win, especially after the Highlanders loss earlier in the week and the need to build momentum before the first test. My tipping has been woeful though.
Lions by 6.
Join The Roar from 5:35pm (AEST) for live coverage and feel free to leave your thoughts on the action below.
5:51pm
Diggercane said | 5:51pm | ! Report
14′ Sexton, deep, A Ioane takes, over the 22, one out the Maori, Lowe to McKenzie, kicks, Penalty Maori! offside
MAORI ALL BLACKS 7
BRITISH AND IRISH LIONS 6
5:50pm
Diggercane said | 5:50pm | ! Report
McKenzie, converts!
MAORI ALL BLACKS 7
BRITISH AND IRISH LIONS 6
5:49pm
Diggercane said | 5:49pm | ! Report
11′ Maori take the throw quickly, MacKenzie taken, spread, into touch again, off a Lion, Maori go quickly again, NMS a kick, chase on, Lions tangle at the back, kicked ahead, MESSAM CHASING, MESSAM WILL GET THERE, FUMBLE FROM NORTH, MESSAM CAPITILISES, MAORI ARE IN!!!!
MAORI ALL BLACKS 5
BRITISH AND IRISH LIONS 6
5:49pm
Highlander said | 5:49pm | ! Report
Wonder if we will see that little kick again before the tour ends……
5:47pm
Diggercane said | 5:47pm | ! Report
10′ MacKenzie, deep, Faletau again, up to the 22, Vunipola a run, Murray box kick, into touch!
MAORI ALL BLACKS 0
BRITISH AND IRISH LIONS 6
5:47pm
Diggercane said | 5:47pm | ! Report
Halfpenny, from 20 out 15 in, strikes, ITS GOOD!!
MAORI ALL BLACKS 0
BRITISH AND IRISH LIONS 6
5:46pm
Diggercane said | 5:46pm | ! Report
Lions will have a shot…..
MAORI ALL BLACKS 0
BRITISH AND IRISH LIONS 3
5:45pm
Diggercane said | 5:45pm | ! Report
8′ Lions lineout, on halfway, won, maul on OMahoney, not moving, now forward, made 5, made 10, static now, Murray, box kick, Ioane knocks on, Penalty Lions! Offside
MAORI ALL BLACKS 0
BRITISH AND IRISH LIONS 3