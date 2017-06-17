Mitchell Langarek could start at the Confederations Cup

Mitch Langerak has put his hand up for a Confederations Cup start after measuring his performance against Brazil as mostly positive.

But the Stuttgart man insists he is not out to fight Mat Ryan for the No.1 spot in goal, just to contribute when he can.

Langerak has arrived in Russia with a real chance of playing one of Australia’s group matches against Germany, Cameroon and Chile.

Ange Postecoglou this week indicated Mat Ryan’s regular spot was not necessarily safe amid a three-way battle also featuring in-form third choice Danny Vukovic.

The coach’s actions suggested as much in March when he surprisingly started Langerak in March’s 1-1 World Cup qualifying draw with Iraq in Tehran.

On Tuesday night the 28-year-old played 90 minutes between the posts in a 4-0 gutting by world No.1 Brazil at the MCG.

He admitted he could have done better to stop Diego Souza’s 12-second opener off Bailey Wright’s pedestrian defensive error, while Australia uncharacteristically conceded twice from set pieces.

Yet Langerak also made some excellent reflex saves to stop the scoreline blowing out further.

“I was disappointed with the first goal, it dipped and got under my hand,” Langerak said.

“But for the rest I was reasonably happy.

“I was trying to focus on playing out at every opportunity, which I think we did for the most part.”

Langerak expects a similar high-pressing game in the Socceroos’ opener against Germany and their third hit-out with Chile.

Less certain is whether he will be dealing with the world heavyweights himself or watching from the sideline.

“Every time I come into camp it’s never about who’s playing, whether I’m playing, or it’s Matty or Vuka,” he said.

“I just want to come in and contribute – however the boss sees fit to use me I’m definitely there.

“I’m always coming in with a positive mindset. I just want to leave a good impression and when called upon I’ll be there.”