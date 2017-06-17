Maori All Blacks vs British and Irish Lions live stream: How to watch the match on TV or stream online

The British and Irish Lions‘ tour of New Zealand continues, with the Test matches fast approaching. Their next obstacle will be the Maori All Blacks in Rotorua.

The match, to be played at the Rotorua International Stadium is scheduled to kick-off at 5:35pm (AEST) on Saturday, June 17.

The Lions have had a rough start to their tour, winning two of their matches against the New Zealand Provincial Barbarians and Super Rugby side the Crusaders, but also losing matches against the Blues and Highlanders.

The loss to the Highlanders, by just a single point, was particularly damaging, with the Lions heading into the match looking like they had finally got their campaign on the right track after defeating the Crusaders.

How to watch the match on TV

There is only one option to watch this match on TV in Australia and that will be through Fox Sports. They will broadcast the match on Channel 501 at the conclusion of the earlier Wallabies versus Scotland match.

Their broadcast is scheduled to start at 5:30pm (AEST) and run until about 7:30pm (AEST), although there is likely to be about half an hour between the end of the Wallabies game and start of the Lions match.

To watch their coverage you will need to have a valid Foxtel subscription, including the sports package.

How to live stream the match online

Because the match is being broadcast of Foxtel, there will only be the one way to live stream the match in Australia.

The method will be to use either the Foxtel Now or Foxtel Go applications.

These apps allow you to stream Foxtel channels on any device you may own – be it mobile, tablet or desktop.

Foxtel Go is a free service for those with a Foxtel TV subscription, although you will need to have the sports channels included in that package.

Foxtel Now (formerly known as Foxtel Play) is a better option if you are only looking to stream Foxtel channels and don’t want the TV subscription. The sports pack on Now starts at $39 a month.