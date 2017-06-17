Richmond Tigers vs Sydney Swans: AFL live scores, blog

The Richmond Tigers will look to cement their place in the top four as they host the Sydney Swans at the MCG this Saturday. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage of the match from 1:45pm (AEST).

At just over the halfway point in the 2017 AFL season, both sides have a lot on the line in this clash.

For Richmond, they are still looking to prove their doubters wrong and break away from the rest of the eight with a comprehensive victory.

Coming off the bye, the Tigers have won their past two matches against Essendon and North Melbourne, and only heartbreaking losses to Fremantle and GWS have halted their run for the top spot.

Meanwhile, the Sydney Swans are flying high after arguably their biggest win of the year against reigning premiers, the Western Bulldogs.

After a horrendous 0-6 start to the season, the Swans have come roaring back into possible finals contention, winning four out of their last five games, but still only sit 14th on the ladder, meaning they must keep winning to stay in touch with the top eight.

There were no changes for Richmond, who are coming off the bye fresh and rested, while Sydney have welcomed back Gary Rohan, while Lewis Melican is the one to make way.

Players to Watch

Sydney: Lance Franklin

Buddy is a monster of a forward, but apart from a few games, has been relatively quiet this year. If he is able to beat Alex Rance and have a big match, then it will go a long way to securing Sydney the four points.

Richmond: Alex Rance

The obvious choice, the main battle of the match will be in Richmond’s backline. Recently being touted as one of the greatest fullbacks ever, Rance will have his hands full with one of the best full-forwards ever in Franklin. If he is able to hold off the Swans star, then it will leave Sydney needing to search for other options up forward.

Prediction

This is such an intriguing match-up, and incredibly difficult to tip, considering Sydney’s form. However, the Tigers losses have come in close games, excluding the Adelaide demolition, and have recently begun to hit their stride. Sydney is in form, but usually if Buddy doesn’t fire, neither do the Swans. Richmond to get up, but not by much.

Richmond by 10 points.

Can Richmond truly arrive as a top four team, and a premiership contender for this year? Or will Sydney continue their hot streak and keep pushing towards the top eight? Join The Roar for live coverage from 1:45pm (AEST).