Saturday sure things: Weekend preview

The feature racing somewhat dies down on Saturday, but there is still Ipswich Cup Day in Queensland as well as some solid racing at both Rosehill and Moonee Valley. Here is my look at the key races.

Ipswich

Race Seven (15:17) : Channel Seven Ipswich Cup 2150m

Not the strongest edition of this race so it’s hard to be confident. Landed with Jumbo Prince. Forget his last start at Eagle Farm. Form prior reads well and he ran a beauty in this race last year.

Benzini is the class factor of the field and is on the back up from a strong effort in the Brisbane Cup last Saturday. He only has to hold that form to go close here. For value, Feltre is getting to peak fitness and he is the sort of horse who could easily bob up here without surprising.

Jumbo Prince on top, ahead of Benzini, Feltre and Sort After.

Race Eight (15:57) : City Of Ipswich Eye Liner Stakes 1350m

Simply a case of waddle your finger and hope for the best. Thought Casual Choice was very good from the back last week at Doomben behind Miss Gunpowder and he does look to map quite nicely here.

Tailevent is a track specialist who rises in grade but gets really good weight relief here and the give in the track won’t harm him at all. Sharpe Hussler has a booming finish on him and if they do go hard in front, he’s the one to watch.

Casual Choice for me at value, to beat Tailevent, Sharpe Hussler and Shiraz.

Race Nine (16:33): Sky Racing Gai Waterhouse Classic 1350m

Queen Of Wands was very impressive in her first run for the Guy camp at the Gold Coast, finishing off with real purpose to get the job done. Draws awkwardly but looks good value.

Banda Spice hugged the rail and stuck on well in the Coughlan last start when fourth to the high class mare Bonny O’Reilly.

Draws well again and is getting close to peak fitness. Slumber Party is trained by Gai and whenever she has runners in this race, they are hard fit and always run well. This three year old filly should be no exception.

Each way with Queen Of Wands, over Banda Spice, Slumber Party and Kinshachi.

Rosehill

Race Six (14:25) : Kensei Handicap 2000m

Been keeping the faith with Montauk for a while now so I ain’t dropping off. He has been excellent at his past couple of outings without luck where had he got some, he probably wins both times.

McEvoy jumps on and is drawn to be out of trouble, plus the Rosehill 2000m looks ideal. Sultan Of Swing is a kiwi raider who has been very good since coming over and though a slight query at 2000m, he looks to have a bit of class/quality.

Alegria is a handy mare for Godolphin that is just struggling to get the win on the board but she finds a very winnable race here.

Montauk on top, to beat Sultan Of Swing, Alegria and Tucanchoo.

Moonee Valley

Race Eight (16:43) : William Hill Travis Harrison Cup 1600m

Safe each way play for me here is Rhythm To Spare. Spanked them two back at Caulfield over the mile before going to the RA Lee at Morphettville where he was far from disgraced behind Burning Front.

Looks to get the perfect run here and rates highly. Data Point had been a real enigma previously but his two runs this campaign have been quite encouraging and is right down in the weights now. Amovatio is the class runner of the field and his Victorian form is good enough to take care of these. Just all depends where he is at currently.

Rhythm To Spare for me, ahead of Data Point, Amovatio and Heart Starter.