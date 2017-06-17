Scotland hold on in thriller against the Wallabies

The Wallabies and Scotland have continued their recent tradition of tight contests, playing out an absolute thriller with Scotland holding on to a 24-19 win in Sydney.

It was three tries each for the Wallabies and the Scots, but the kicking boot of Finn Russell made all the difference.

Russell booted four from four, including three conversions and a penalty goal, while Wallaby flyhalf Bernard Foley struggled off the tee, missing two conversions and turning down every opportunity throughout the game to take three points.

In stark contrast to their performance last week against Fiji, Australia were slow out of the gates as Scotland dominated all the early possession and field position.

Despite opening the scoring in the fourth minute off the boot of Russell and having all the possession up inside the Wallabies 22, the Scots lack of execution hurt them in the first 40.

However, where they failed to capitalise themselves, they were gifted tries on the platter.

Duncan Taylor crossed in the 15th minute thanks to a gift of an intercept from Tatafu Polota-Nau.

Australia added to their own pain just 12 minutes later when Will Genia’s kick was charged down just five metres from his own line, allowing Russell to scoop up the scraps and cross for the Scots second.

The Wallabies were able to keep themselves in it thanks to a first-half double from Israel Folau, taking momentum into the halftime break thanks to a high-flying grab and put down right on the siren to reduce the gap to five at the interval.

It was Australia who arguably took control in the second half, but some scrappy rugby from both sides saw the error and penalty count grow substantially.

An unlikely pick and go from Will Genia 57 minutes in gave the Wallabies the lead for the firsrt time in the game, but they allowed the Scots to cross the line just five minutes later with a string of beautiful support play.

Despite the Wallabies camping down inside the Scotland 22 for the entire final ten minutes, the visitors refused to let them in, holding on to a 24-19 win and their first ever victory in Sydney.

The Wallabies will face Italy next week.

Final Score

Australia – 19

Scotland – 24