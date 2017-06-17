Scotland hold on in thriller against the Wallabies

The Wallabies and Scotland have continued their recent tradition of tight contests, playing out an absolute thriller with Scotland holding on to a 24-19 win in Sydney.
It was three tries each for the Wallabies and the Scots, but the kicking boot of Finn Russell made all the difference.
Russell booted four from four, including three conversions and a penalty goal, while Wallaby flyhalf Bernard Foley struggled off the tee, missing two conversions and turning down every opportunity throughout the game to take three points.
In stark contrast to their performance last week against Fiji, Australia were slow out of the gates as Scotland dominated all the early possession and field position.
Despite opening the scoring in the fourth minute off the boot of Russell and having all the possession up inside the Wallabies 22, the Scots lack of execution hurt them in the first 40.
However, where they failed to capitalise themselves, they were gifted tries on the platter.
Duncan Taylor crossed in the 15th minute thanks to a gift of an intercept from Tatafu Polota-Nau.
Australia added to their own pain just 12 minutes later when Will Genia’s kick was charged down just five metres from his own line, allowing Russell to scoop up the scraps and cross for the Scots second.
The Wallabies were able to keep themselves in it thanks to a first-half double from Israel Folau, taking momentum into the halftime break thanks to a high-flying grab and put down right on the siren to reduce the gap to five at the interval.
It was Australia who arguably took control in the second half, but some scrappy rugby from both sides saw the error and penalty count grow substantially.
An unlikely pick and go from Will Genia 57 minutes in gave the Wallabies the lead for the firsrt time in the game, but they allowed the Scots to cross the line just five minutes later with a string of beautiful support play.
Despite the Wallabies camping down inside the Scotland 22 for the entire final ten minutes, the visitors refused to let them in, holding on to a 24-19 win and their first ever victory in Sydney.
The Wallabies will face Italy next week.
Final Score
Australia – 19
Scotland – 24
June 17th 2017 @ 5:15pm
freddieeffer said | June 17th 2017 @ 5:15pm | ! Report
That was rubbish from the Wallabies. Just inept and sloppy. They are doing a fine job in killing interest in the code in Australia with that performance.
AB’s are going to put 100 points on this lot in at least one of the Bledisloe matches this year.
June 17th 2017 @ 5:24pm
Rock said | June 17th 2017 @ 5:24pm | ! Report
Oh please, I didn’t watch the game but claiming thw AB will put 100 points is complete hyperbole.
Will the AB beat us, more then likely. But I bet it’ll be a whole lot closer then the doom and gloom that gets posted over the next day or so.
Also a lot of it has to do witg people actually hate admitting how good NH rugby is getting.
June 17th 2017 @ 5:35pm
Selector said | June 17th 2017 @ 5:35pm | ! Report
You saved your self a couple of hours mate and maybe a few extra years on the heart. I am a very very tired Wallabies fan…. Australian rugby fan…
June 17th 2017 @ 5:37pm
Cadfael said | June 17th 2017 @ 5:37pm | ! Report
Accept it. The Wallabies were woeful. Scotland took the chances we gave them and they were good enough to score through them. It was an inept performance from the Wobblies. One try off an intercept and one off a charge down. Yes, the ABs would put 100 points against us.
That cream of NH rugby is playing in NZ where the cream beat a team of park players and have lost to two provincial teams (one of whom is coming last in their SR franchise). So no, NH rugby may improving but nowhere near the ABs.
June 17th 2017 @ 5:49pm
Rock said | June 17th 2017 @ 5:49pm | ! Report
Accept what? I’m not the one getting so emotional about a loss against a team who has been within a few points of the Wallabies the last half a dozen times they’ve played.
Settle pettle.
If they get beat against the Azuri then I’ll start to worry.
June 17th 2017 @ 5:16pm
Sportstragic said | June 17th 2017 @ 5:16pm | ! Report
Congratulations Scotland! A well deserved win.
June 17th 2017 @ 5:48pm
Justin Kearney said | June 17th 2017 @ 5:48pm | ! Report
Bang on mate. We just lost to their reserves. How bloody embarrassing.
June 17th 2017 @ 5:16pm
Norad said | June 17th 2017 @ 5:16pm | ! Report
So AFL taught Izzy to catch a rugby ball? He scored plenty of tries for Storm just like today long before Sheedy bought him any cake.
June 17th 2017 @ 5:46pm
craigo said | June 17th 2017 @ 5:46pm | ! Report
Yep and a half dozen or so for the Broncos as well. Its only taken 5 years for the Rugby boys to catch on though. Doesn’t say a great deal for the supposed intellectual superiority of the rahs rahs one would have to say.
June 17th 2017 @ 5:50pm
Justin Kearney said | June 17th 2017 @ 5:50pm | ! Report
Having watched quite a lot of afl over the years i naturally assumed their players were taught to drop the ball.
June 17th 2017 @ 5:20pm
Jigbon said | June 17th 2017 @ 5:20pm | ! Report
Well with that Ozzie performance we will be thrashed by the nuns. Scotland played well and we just made mistake after mistake and what’s with the stupid kicks still. Omg. Why oh why. And poor support play with minimal urgency. Will Genia had his worst game in a long time too. Forwards had minimal go forward and lacked cohesion and pace. Apart from hooper. The saga continues. Same s…t. Different year. Sorry.
June 17th 2017 @ 5:23pm
Cakes said | June 17th 2017 @ 5:23pm | ! Report
Looks like we will lose to Italy also on that performance. No wonder though our ‘super’ rugby sides are rubbish
June 17th 2017 @ 5:23pm
RahRah said | June 17th 2017 @ 5:23pm | ! Report
FFS, my national team is a pathetic disgrace and the ARU want to kill my team and the game in my state. Why the F$%k do I bother?
June 17th 2017 @ 5:33pm
The Desert Nut said | June 17th 2017 @ 5:33pm | ! Report
It’s a sad joke isn’t it? Well a fish rots from the head down and that’s what we’ve got going on in Australian rugby. A totally inept ARU followed by an inept coaching staff. Larkham can’t coach an attack, Grey seems to have a different definition of defence in his head to the rest of us and Cheika continues to make poor selections while we’re banging our heads against our TVs watching our national team. Same mistakes, no lessons learned. It’s Einstein’s definition of insanity. I somewhat hope that we embarrass ourselves against Italy next weekend in the hope that it lights the bomb under the people at the top to get them to do something. The ARU should all resign and the current coaching staff gone as well. The people have run out of patience. There are two years left until the next world cup, better to get someone new in, from outside the whole rotten setup here and give them the time to get us ready for 2019. I don’t believe that we don’t have the cattle, I believe our lack of decent coaching and management is killing the game here.