Sydney Swans continue to fly, defeating Tigers by 9

The Sydney Swans have won a thriller at the MCG on Saturday afternoon, defeating the Richmond Tigers by 9 points in a match destined for classic status.

The Swans came from 35 points down early in the second quarter, before they launched a second-half assault, kicking nine goals to Richmond’s three in the last two quarters.

Richmond started strongly, keeping the Swans goalless in the first quarter, while they slotted five goals, and an extra two in the second.

Sydney kept coming, however, after a couple of quick goals from the Tigers in the third, before booting the last eight of nine goals to grab the lead late in the last quarter, with a Gary Rohan snap with 10 seconds left sealing the deal for the Swans.

Lance Franklin was held well by Alex Rance, with the Tiger winning the individual battle, but Franklin had the last laugh.

Franklin himself was reported for rough conduct, but it is expected that he will be cleared for any wrongdoing.

For Richmond, it is now the fourth time that they have lost by less than 10 points, and it represents a missed opportunity for the Tigers to cement themselves inside the top four.

The best for the Swans were Sam Reid, Dan Hannebery and Nic Newman, whilst Zac Jones was solid down back.

For Richmond, Trent Cotchin and Bachar Houli had the equal most disposals with 28, while Shai Bolton kicked his first two goals of his AFL career, and Alex Rance was strong down back.

The Swans now sit one match outside the eight at 12th, a stunning position considering they were 0-6 to start off the season, and Richmond, while still in the top four, risk sliding down the ladder after this round.

Sydney now will travel back home for a Friday night clash at the SCG against Essendon, and Richmond will face Carlton at the MCG on Sunday afternoon.

Final score

Sydney 12.8 80

Richmond 10.11 71