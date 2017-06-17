VOTE: Wallabies DIY player ratings vs Scotland

The Wallabies have gone down to Scotland in their second June International by 24 points to 19, with Australia simply unable to get a try in the last ten minutes despite having a majority of possession.

After the Wallabies got off to such a good start against Fiji last week, the loss will be a letdown, and they now look ahead to next week and Italy.

A first-half double to Israel Folau and second half try to Will Genia kept them in it, but ultimately the Scots took their first ever win in Sydney. We wants to know what you thought of each player on the ground for the Wallabies.

And so we’re opening up our DIY Player Ratings to you, Roarers. Have a vote and let us know what you thought of each player’s performance.

If you’ve not done our DIY player ratings before, it’s a simple enough process. Hit up the form below and rate each player from 1 to 10 based on their performance. We’ll keep track of the results and publish our findings tomorrow.

You’re free to rate players as you like with 1 being the lowest and 10 being the highest – or toss an NA on any player not worth rating – but if you’re looking for a bit more detail than that, our handy little guide might help you make your judgements…

1. Had he not played, the team would have been better off. Negatively affected the performance of the side. May God have mercy on his soul.

2. Anonymous. Was he even there?

3. Did some things that you expect a player to be able to do, but did a whole bunch of other things that sucked.

4. Was passable in patches, but not up to standard in a squad of such depth.

5. Performed his role without anything really noticeable happening.

6. Good.

7. Pretty good, actually.

8. Very good.

9. Excellent.

10. Might as well have been John Eales.