WATCH: Wallabies vs Scotland video highlights

It went right to the death, but the Wallabies have gone down to Scotland by five points in Sydney on Saturday afternoon.

Despite a glut of possession in the closing stages, the Wallabies couldn’t find a way to cross the line and eat into Scotland’s five-point lead, the eventual winning margin.

It didn’t take long for the game to erupt. In the opening possession for Scotland, during the opening minute they attempted to find some space on the left, but were tackled into touch. A push and shove quickly followed.

With Scotland scoring two first-half tries on the back of some poor Wallabies defence, the Australian’s needed a spark to keep them in the match and it came in the form of Israel Folau.

He scored a first-half double to keep the Wallabies in striking distance.

It was all in vain though as Scotland held on for the five-point win.