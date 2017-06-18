Kyrgios feeling confident about Wimbledon

Back on grass and happy, Nick Kyrgios says he’s fit, focused and confident of another strong Wimbledon campaign.

The world No.20, endured a difficult time at last month’s French Open, crashing out in the second round to Kevin Anderson, frustrated by hip and shoulder issues in addition to grieving over the recent death of his grandfather.

However, the 22-year-old Canberran insists he’s now in a good place both physically and mentally after arriving in London to play at Queen’s Club – the traditional lead-in tournament for Wimbledon – which gets underway on July 2.

“I’m in really good shape now, I got an injection in my hip and shoulder,” Kyrgios said.

“I took a week off after the French Open just rehabbing and I’m able to move without any pain in my hip.

“It’s been a while since I’ve been like that so I am pretty happy.”

Kyrgios has avoided the big guns in a star-studded draw at Queen’s, which contains world No.1 Andy Murray, world No.3 Stan Wawrinka in addition to top 10 talent such as Marin Cilic, Milos Raonic and Jo Wilfried Tsonga.

He was initially paired with 25th-ranked American Steve Johnson but Jack Sock’s late withdrawal saw the draw rejigged to pit him against world No.50 Donald Young.

In an attempt to create the best possible environment to thrive on his favoured surface, Kyrgios has been joined by his mother, girlfriend and agent in a house he’s rented for the next month in London.

He admits homesickness is still what he finds hardest to deal with on the treadmill that is the ATP Tour, but after a difficult last few months Kyrgios believes he’s come through the other side.

“I feel like when I am in Europe or playing on clay, the homesickness kicks in pretty much straight away,” he said.

“But when I am in America or London if feels a bit like Australia. I have my mum here and she is cooking for me and it’s good.

“After my grandpa passed away, for the month afterwards I didn’t want to do anything.

“I saw him pretty much every day when I was back in Australia. It was tough.

“But I feel like now, time has helped. During the clay season I just wanted to be at home with my family but that’s part of being a professional tennis player I guess.”

The Queen’s draw hasn’t been as kind to Kyrgios’s close friend Thanasi Kokkinakis who faces 2016 Wimbledon finalist Raonic in the opening round.

The South Australian, who is playing on a protected ranking after being sidelined for the whole of 2016 due to shoulder problems, has been awarded a wildcard for the event as he looks to re-start his career.

Australia’s Jordan Thompson is one match away from making the main draw after winning his first qualifying match against American Denis Kudla.