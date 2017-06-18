Roar Forum: What changes should the Wallabies make for Italy?

The Wallabies have dropped their first game of the June International window, going down to Scotland in what could only be described as a disappointing loss.

The 24-19 scoreline mightn’t seem all bad, but with the Wallabies unable to crack the Scottish line in the last ten minutes of the game despite holding a majority of possession, it will raise concerns with coach Michael Cheika and his staff.

Not only that, but the defensive effort early in the game to allow the visitors to run on first half points, and then gallop back into the match during the second half despite the Wallabies taking a lead 23 minutes from time through a Will Genia try.

With that being said, it’s worth turning an eye to the final fixture in the international window for Australia.

What changes should the Wallabies make before they come up against Italy in a week’s time?

For the answer to that all-important question, Roarers, we’re turning things over to you.

Which of this week’s players have earned another go next time around, and which of them are headed back to the chalkboard?

Who deserves to come right in, and who should be made to earn their place?

In short – who comes in, who goes out?

There will, we bet, be a variety of opinions on the matter, and in this week’s Roar Forum you are invited to let us know in the comments what yours is.

For your reference, here’s the full team from the Test against Scotland:

Wallabies team versus Scotland

1. Tom Robertson (8 Tests)

2. Tatafu Polota-Nau (69 Tests)

3. Allan Alaalatoa (10 Tests)

4. Sam Carter (14 Tests)

5. Adam Coleman (10 Tests)

6. Ned Hanigan (1 Test)

7. Michael Hooper (c) (66 Tests)

8. Scott Higginbotham (33 Tests)

9. Will Genia (76 Tests)

10. Bernard Foley (43 Tests)

11. Henry Speight (12 Tests)

12. Karmichael Hunt (1 Test)

13. Tevita Kuridrani (46 Tests)

14. Dane Haylett-Petty (15 Tests)

15. Israel Folau (53 Tests) Reserves

16. Stephen Moore (118 Tests)

17. Scott Sio (30 Tests)

18. Sekope Kepu (78 Tests)

19. Rory Arnold (10 Tests)

20. Richard Hardwick (1 Test)

21. Joe Powell (1 Test)

22. Quade Cooper (68 Tests)

23. Reece Hodge (11 Tests)

What changes do you want to see for the next Test? Let the debate begin!