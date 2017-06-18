 

Wallabies DIY player ratings vs Scotland: The results

    The results are in! Yesterday, we asked you to rate the Wallabies side that took to the field against Scotland, and now we’ve added up the data from all of our responders to bring your our DIY player ratings from the Test.

    Unsurprisingly after an average performance by the home side, the voters were not too impressed, with the majority of the side getting an average rating below five.

    Will Genia and debutant Eto Nabuli were set aside as the Wallabies’ worst, Genia with an average rating of 3.66 and Nabuli with 3.42.

    The good news stories, such as they were, were skipper Michael Hooper, Karmichael Hunt and Israel Folau all receiving an average rating of six or above, with Folau at 6.53 the best afield for the Wallabies.

    Check out the full results below, and let us know what you think in the comments.

    1. Tom Robertson
    Average rating: 4.06
    Most common rating: 5 (30 per cent)

    2. Tatafu Polota-Nau
    Average rating: 4.84
    Most common rating: 5 (27 per cent)

    3. Allan Alaalatoa
    Average rating: 5.11
    Most common rating: 5 (41 per cent)

    4. Sam Carter
    Average rating: 4.18
    Most common rating: 4 (37 per cent)

    5. Adam Coleman
    Average rating: 5.93
    Most common rating: 6 (30 per cent)

    6. Ned Hanigan
    Average rating: 4.36
    Most common rating: 5 (27 per cent)

    7. Michael Hooper
    Average rating: 6.17
    Most common rating: 7 (30 per cent)

    8. Scott Higginbotham
    Average rating: 4.93
    Most common rating: 5 (28 per cent)

    9. Will Genia
    Average rating: 3.66
    Most common rating: 5 (24 per cent)

    10. Bernard Foley
    Average rating: 4.52
    Most common rating: 5 (26 per cent)

    11. Eto Nabuli
    Average rating: 3.42
    Most common rating: 4 (25 per cent)

    12. Karmichael Hunt
    Average rating: 6.11
    Most common rating: 7 (30 per cent)

    13. Tevita Kuridrani
    Average rating: 4.47
    Most common rating: 5 (31 per cent)

    14. Dane Haylett-Pettu
    Average rating: 4.26
    Most common rating: 5 (27 per cent)

    15. Israel Folau
    Average rating: 6.53
    Most common rating: 7 (31 per cent)

    16. Stephen Moore
    Average rating: 4.71
    Most common rating: 6 (25 per cent)

    17. Scott Sio
    Average rating: 4.33
    Most common rating: 5 (31 per cent)

    18. Sekope Kepu
    Average rating: 4.31
    Most common rating: 5 (27 per cent)

    19. Rory Arnold
    Average rating: 4.78
    Most common rating: 6 (26.7 per cent)

    20. Richard Hardwick
    Average rating: 4.41
    Most common rating: 5 (31 per cent)

    21. Joe Powell
    Average rating: NA
    Most common rating: NA

    22. Quade Cooper
    Average rating: 5.3
    Most common rating: 6 (18 per cent)

    23. Reece Hodge
    Average rating: 4.2
    Most common rating: 5 (28 per cent)

