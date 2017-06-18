Wallabies DIY player ratings vs Scotland: The results

The results are in! Yesterday, we asked you to rate the Wallabies side that took to the field against Scotland, and now we’ve added up the data from all of our responders to bring your our DIY player ratings from the Test.
Unsurprisingly after an average performance by the home side, the voters were not too impressed, with the majority of the side getting an average rating below five.
Will Genia and debutant Eto Nabuli were set aside as the Wallabies’ worst, Genia with an average rating of 3.66 and Nabuli with 3.42.
The good news stories, such as they were, were skipper Michael Hooper, Karmichael Hunt and Israel Folau all receiving an average rating of six or above, with Folau at 6.53 the best afield for the Wallabies.
Check out the full results below, and let us know what you think in the comments.
1. Tom Robertson
Average rating: 4.06
Most common rating: 5 (30 per cent)
2. Tatafu Polota-Nau
Average rating: 4.84
Most common rating: 5 (27 per cent)
3. Allan Alaalatoa
Average rating: 5.11
Most common rating: 5 (41 per cent)
4. Sam Carter
Average rating: 4.18
Most common rating: 4 (37 per cent)
5. Adam Coleman
Average rating: 5.93
Most common rating: 6 (30 per cent)
6. Ned Hanigan
Average rating: 4.36
Most common rating: 5 (27 per cent)
7. Michael Hooper
Average rating: 6.17
Most common rating: 7 (30 per cent)
8. Scott Higginbotham
Average rating: 4.93
Most common rating: 5 (28 per cent)
9. Will Genia
Average rating: 3.66
Most common rating: 5 (24 per cent)
10. Bernard Foley
Average rating: 4.52
Most common rating: 5 (26 per cent)
11. Eto Nabuli
Average rating: 3.42
Most common rating: 4 (25 per cent)
12. Karmichael Hunt
Average rating: 6.11
Most common rating: 7 (30 per cent)
13. Tevita Kuridrani
Average rating: 4.47
Most common rating: 5 (31 per cent)
14. Dane Haylett-Pettu
Average rating: 4.26
Most common rating: 5 (27 per cent)
15. Israel Folau
Average rating: 6.53
Most common rating: 7 (31 per cent)
16. Stephen Moore
Average rating: 4.71
Most common rating: 6 (25 per cent)
17. Scott Sio
Average rating: 4.33
Most common rating: 5 (31 per cent)
18. Sekope Kepu
Average rating: 4.31
Most common rating: 5 (27 per cent)
19. Rory Arnold
Average rating: 4.78
Most common rating: 6 (26.7 per cent)
20. Richard Hardwick
Average rating: 4.41
Most common rating: 5 (31 per cent)
21. Joe Powell
Average rating: NA
Most common rating: NA
22. Quade Cooper
Average rating: 5.3
Most common rating: 6 (18 per cent)
23. Reece Hodge
Average rating: 4.2
Most common rating: 5 (28 per cent)
June 18th 2017 @ 11:08am
PeterK said | June 18th 2017 @ 11:08am | ! Report
Once again the crowd have it about right
Only 5 players got a pass mark
1 – Folau (2 weeks in a row), 6.53 / 7
2 – Hooper , 6.17, 7
3 – Hunt , 6.11, 7
4 – Coleman , 5.93, 6
5 – Cooper , 5.3, 6
I would have Coleman higher since only he and Hooper performed both sides of the ball
June 18th 2017 @ 11:10am
Fionn said | June 18th 2017 @ 11:10am | ! Report
Ala’alatoa got a pass as well.
TPN did his work in the scrum.
June 18th 2017 @ 11:13am
PeterK said | June 18th 2017 @ 11:13am | ! Report
yes sorry add Alaalatoa as number 6
6 – Alaalatoa – 5.11, 5, I missed him because he was the only player to get an average score better than his most common score.
June 18th 2017 @ 11:34am
Rabbitz said | June 18th 2017 @ 11:34am | ! Report
I would suggest that none got a pass.
5/10 cannot be considered a pass at this level.
For professionals, in their chosen profession I’d set the pass mark at 8/10.
June 18th 2017 @ 11:41am
PeterK said | June 18th 2017 @ 11:41am | ! Report
then most times every game only a couple would pass for any team except the AB’.s
You would need to be beating teams 80-0 to have most players pass under your method.
June 18th 2017 @ 11:09am
Marlin said | June 18th 2017 @ 11:09am | ! Report
I really don’t understand Izzy’s rating – I know he scored 2 and one was a spectacular leap but what else did he do? What else does he ever do? He seems to be lazy if you ask me and only a 50/50 chance of catching the high balls. It could be the frustration still bubbling away but dare I say it, he’s overrated. Looks to be a nice bloke though even though he keeps pointing to his imaginary friend after he scores
June 18th 2017 @ 11:15am
PeterK said | June 18th 2017 @ 11:15am | ! Report
you may have an argument to make on the rest but statistically he catches a lot more than 50% of highballs
June 18th 2017 @ 11:09am
Fionn said | June 18th 2017 @ 11:09am | ! Report
The funniest thing about this is that Quade Cooper had the lowest agreement on his average rating 18%.
You can bet that there were a lot of 2s and 3s and a lot of 7s and 8s there.
No matter the year, no matter the coach, no matter the context, no matter what state Aussie rugby is in, you can always count on Quade being the most divisive player in Australia.
June 18th 2017 @ 11:34am
Scar82 said | June 18th 2017 @ 11:34am | ! Report
I reckon they need firwards that play it tight against tough opposition. Isei Naisarani plays that brand of rugby. They needed more pick and drives and forward aggression to earn the right to play wide. He would be a good fix of the bench to support maybe a starting timani at 6 hooper at 7 and higgers at 8. Keep the tight 5 but probably start blooding lukhan tui against italy. Hannigan needs to go back and prove himself. I would have korcyk from the reds as well in the squad. Backs need to use powell genia played to exhaustion and needed to be replaced around tge 65th min mark wea powell could have snipered around the rucks and crisp deliveries were needed towards the end. Wings need naivalu.wallabies need speed. I would try folau at centre. Haylett patty at full back but was poor under the high ball. Needs to improve. Kuridrani needs support and needed to run onto theball harder. I would have speight on the other wwing and koroibete on the bench. Have speed for speed. Cooper to have a start and hodge at 12. Hunt to the bench with foley to bring energy in the last 15 to 20min.
June 18th 2017 @ 11:39am
PeterK said | June 18th 2017 @ 11:39am | ! Report
For about the 50th time Naisarani is NOT eligible.
He will be next year.
I would be looking at him starting next year not just the bench.