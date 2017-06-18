Wallabies DIY player ratings vs Scotland: The results

The results are in! Yesterday, we asked you to rate the Wallabies side that took to the field against Scotland, and now we’ve added up the data from all of our responders to bring your our DIY player ratings from the Test.

Unsurprisingly after an average performance by the home side, the voters were not too impressed, with the majority of the side getting an average rating below five.

Will Genia and debutant Eto Nabuli were set aside as the Wallabies’ worst, Genia with an average rating of 3.66 and Nabuli with 3.42.

The good news stories, such as they were, were skipper Michael Hooper, Karmichael Hunt and Israel Folau all receiving an average rating of six or above, with Folau at 6.53 the best afield for the Wallabies.

Check out the full results below, and let us know what you think in the comments.

1. Tom Robertson

Average rating: 4.06

Most common rating: 5 (30 per cent)

2. Tatafu Polota-Nau

Average rating: 4.84

Most common rating: 5 (27 per cent)

3. Allan Alaalatoa

Average rating: 5.11

Most common rating: 5 (41 per cent)

4. Sam Carter

Average rating: 4.18

Most common rating: 4 (37 per cent)

5. Adam Coleman

Average rating: 5.93

Most common rating: 6 (30 per cent)

6. Ned Hanigan

Average rating: 4.36

Most common rating: 5 (27 per cent)

7. Michael Hooper

Average rating: 6.17

Most common rating: 7 (30 per cent)

8. Scott Higginbotham

Average rating: 4.93

Most common rating: 5 (28 per cent)

9. Will Genia

Average rating: 3.66

Most common rating: 5 (24 per cent)

10. Bernard Foley

Average rating: 4.52

Most common rating: 5 (26 per cent)

11. Eto Nabuli

Average rating: 3.42

Most common rating: 4 (25 per cent)

12. Karmichael Hunt

Average rating: 6.11

Most common rating: 7 (30 per cent)

13. Tevita Kuridrani

Average rating: 4.47

Most common rating: 5 (31 per cent)

14. Dane Haylett-Pettu

Average rating: 4.26

Most common rating: 5 (27 per cent)

15. Israel Folau

Average rating: 6.53

Most common rating: 7 (31 per cent)

16. Stephen Moore

Average rating: 4.71

Most common rating: 6 (25 per cent)

17. Scott Sio

Average rating: 4.33

Most common rating: 5 (31 per cent)

18. Sekope Kepu

Average rating: 4.31

Most common rating: 5 (27 per cent)

19. Rory Arnold

Average rating: 4.78

Most common rating: 6 (26.7 per cent)

20. Richard Hardwick

Average rating: 4.41

Most common rating: 5 (31 per cent)

21. Joe Powell

Average rating: NA

Most common rating: NA

22. Quade Cooper

Average rating: 5.3

Most common rating: 6 (18 per cent)

23. Reece Hodge

Average rating: 4.2

Most common rating: 5 (28 per cent)