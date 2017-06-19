Bulldogs bitten by horror NRL draw

Canterbury are embracing the challenge of a potentially season-defining encounter with the Warriors compounded by a tough NRL draw.

Des Hasler’s Bulldogs are steeling themselves to be without NSW trio Josh Jackson, David Klemmer and Brett Morris who will be asked to back up for Canterbury less than 48 hours after State of Origin II on Wednesday night.

The club’s Blues players will be whisked to Sydney Airport on Thursday morning in order to be across the ditch to face the 11th-placed Warriors at Mt Smart Stadium on Friday.

As well, they won’t be able to train with their teammates during their two sessions in Sydney during the week or Thursday’s captain’s run in Auckland.

The Bulldogs have been dealt a hard hand by the NRL’s scheduling with both sides sitting on the edge of the top eight on 14th points and the result could decide the finals fate of both sides.

“We might have no guys back up from Origin,” prop Aiden Tolman said.

“The guys that are here at the moment, they’re the guys that are playing and if we get our Origin players back, that’ll be a bonus.”

Bulldogs halfback Matt Frawley questioned whether Klemmer, Jackson and Morris would be able to get any sleep after the match and before they get on a three-hour flight to Auckland.

Players usually report not being able to nod off because of the adrenaline still coursing through their veins for hours afterwards.

“I find it pretty hard and I know a lot of the boys do find it hard to sleep after a big game,” Frawley said.

“I think it would be even worse after playing Origin. The adrenaline and what they put themselves through is pretty full on. They’ll struggle to get any sleep.”