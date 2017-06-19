Former Manchester United youth coach appointed at Melbourne City

Former Manchester United youth and reserve team coach Warren Joyce has been named as Melbourne City’s new A-League boss.

City on Monday confirmed speculation Joyce was set to replace the departed John van ‘t Schip as the man tasked with steering a lavishly equipped but under-achieving team to the next level next season.

Signed on a two-year deal, the 52-year-old ex-Bolton Wanderers, Preston North End, Burnley and Hull City midfielder spent eight years at Old Trafford from 2008-2016 working with the youth and reserve team and helping young talent including Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford make their breakthroughs.

But that has not stopped arch-rivals City Football Group turning to the hard-nosed Englishman for a new direction.

Joyce has little senior coaching experience – in March he was sacked as Wigan Athletic manager after just four months in the job and two weeks after having major eye surgery.

He also did a short stint as player-coach at Hull.

Yet his reputation as a tough-talking leader appealed to Manchester City’s director of football Brian Marwood, who has so far been unable to translate substantial investment into trophies bar last year’s FFA Cup triumph.

Joyce’s appointment comes after former England manager Roy Hodgson’s examination of the club at the back end of last season.

Marwood said Joyce was “the right manager at the right time for Melbourne City”.

“By leading by example throughout his career, he has produced quality technical players, quality tactical players, and ultimately well-rounded players on and off the field,” Marwood said.

“And more than that – his teams have consistently won domestic and international trophies.”

Joyce arrived in Melbourne in time for the squad to begin pre-season training, stepping in alongside Michael Valkanis, who returns to his assistant coach post after 15 games as interim coach.

“I am delighted to be joining Melbourne City Football Club at this time in its evolution,” Joyce said.

“The people at the club, their vision and their values together with the opportunity to help develop and build this team to its full potential, meant that this was an offer which was impossible to turn down. I can’t wait to get started.”