Kaysa Pritchard out for season

Just as they appeared to get their NRL campaign back on track, Parramatta’s premiership hopes have been dealt a blow after a season-ending knee injury to Kaysa Pritchard.

The Eels on Monday confirmed Pritchard will undergo major knee surgery after tearing his lateral collateral and posterior cruciate ligaments in Sunday’s win over St George Illawarra.

The kamikaze rake was caught awkwardly in a tackle at ANZ Stadium and was rushed to hospital.

The club is still awaiting the results of scans for co-captain Beau Scott, who came off midway through the second half with an elbow injury.

Pritchard’s latest injury battle continues a troubled career for the brother of Eels forward Frank, including twin pectoral tears in 2015.

With first-choice rake Isaac De Gois sidelined indefinitely due to concussion, the ninth-placed Eels are now likely to rely on little-used Cameron King in the No.9 role.

Utility Will Smith is also expected to continue getting minutes at hooker.

The Eels are already without David Gower (hand), Josh Hoffman (knee), Frank Pritchard (foot), Kirisome Auva’a (knee) and Peni Terepo (pectoral) after a difficult run on the field.

Parramatta have the bye this week before meeting Canterbury on Thursday week.