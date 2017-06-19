Why the Socceroos can beat Germany

After all the bombast and rhetoric, it’s high time the Socceroos turned in a decent performance – and they’ll hardly get a better chance than against a third-string German outfit.
Lost amid what little analysis there has been of Australia’s impending Confederations Cup campaign is the fact that Germany have essentially sent their C-team to Russia.
Forget ‘world champions’, the Germans have sent a development squad to the tournament, explaining that they’re more interested in defending their World Cup title next year instead.
There were no less than seven debutants on display in the farewell fixtures against Denmark and San Marino – which ended in a 1-1 friendly draw and 7-0 World Cup qualifying win respectively – and only Shkodran Mustafi, Matthias Ginter and Julian Draxler remain from the squad that won the World Cup in Brazil.
Not even the goalkeeping position is nailed down, with Paris Saint-Germain’s Kevin Trapp vying with Barcelona’s Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Leverkusen’s Bernd Leno for a place between the posts normally occupied by Manuel Neuer. Up front, the Germans have selected only two strikers in the untested Timo Werner and Sandro Wagner.
That’s not to imply that the Germans are easybeats – when have they ever been? – but rather that those who claim the Socceroos will be flogged by “one of the world’s best teams” have already missed the mark.
And although the Germans have proclaimed that they expect to win the game, it’s hardly a fait accompli as the two sides get set to run out under rain-swept skies in Sochi.
The question, of course, is whether the Socceroos can finally get their 3-2-4-1 formation to click.
Australia coach Ange Postecoglou is nothing if not stubborn, and there seems little doubt he’ll be digging his heels in and playing three at the back irrespective of the opposition.
While that might seem a dangerous game to play against a youthful German outfit, the flipside is that if the Socceroos can eradicate some of the individual errors that have plagued the past couple of performances, they should actually manage to take the game to the Germans.
This is a side, let’s not forget, that drew 2-2 with Germany when the two teams last met in Kaiserslautern in March 2015, with Die Mannschaft needing a late Lukas Podolski equaliser to snatch a draw.
Postecoglou’s teams have also proved capable of stepping up when it matters, most notably by winning the Asian Cup on home soil, but also at the World Cup a year earlier – even if results in Brazil didn’t necessarily go Australia’s way.
There’s reason, then, for optimism going into Australia’s fourth Confederations Cup campaign, the last of which came in 2005 in Germany when the Socceroos were reigning Oceania champions.
They could make history of a different kind in Russia, with rumours swirling that FIFA is set to call time on the tournament and make this the final edition of the Confederations Cup as we know it.
Certainly the empty seats in Saint Petersburg for host nation Russia’s comfortable 2-0 win over New Zealand suggest the locals aren’t especially enamoured with the tournament, although the stands in Moscow will invariably be packed for the visit of Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal.
For the Socceroos, though, it’s a rare chance to test themselves in tournament football – not to mention familiarise themselves with some of the venues they’ll be hoping to play in at next year’s World Cup.
It’s hard then to understand some of the online sentiment from Aussie fans questioning whether the tournament is even worth following.
Whatever the naysayers think, there’ll be plenty of weary eyes tuned to SBS come 1am on Tuesday morning to watch the Socceroos strut their stuff on the world stage.
They should play the Australian way and take the game to Germany – just as long as they first sort out that leaky defence.
June 19th 2017 @ 6:53am
Ben of Phnom Penh said | June 19th 2017 @ 6:53am | ! Report
I can see some space being available in this game (not least with the Germans having a less settled line-up) with Leckie being able to utilise his athleticism and willingness to take on defenders. He’s one player for whom the Germans represent bread and butter as opposed to cream.
The question will be as to whether any of Juric/Irvine/Rogic can keep up with him. Perhaps for that reason we may see McLaren starting with Juric being saved for the next game.
The back 3 still gives me the jitters, especially given we have some decent full-backs at our disposal.
It won’t be boring.
June 19th 2017 @ 7:34am
AGO74 said | June 19th 2017 @ 7:34am | ! Report
Our last Confederations cup appearance was hardly inspiring. We seem to be carrying in similar-ish patchy form to this edition. And the last time we played Germany in tournament we got pulverised.
Based on that the signs aren’t promising. However I’m hopeful that this sustained month long period will eventually be the catalyst to bed down Ange’s three man defensive system. Making such a radical overhaul when you only have 2 or 3 sessions together every few months is challenging. Here’s hoping this time together brings together the continuity of the system even if the results may not be immediately apparent in the Confeds Cup.
It’d be great to see some of our midfielders like Mooy and Rogic take their game to the next level. I’m not saying they aren’t good players but their consistency at national level has not been apparent to date. Tommy Juric based on recent club and country form seems posed to go to the next level – here’s hoping.
It will be interesting to see how it all pans out.
June 19th 2017 @ 7:37am
Caltex TEN & SBS support Australian Football said | June 19th 2017 @ 7:37am | ! Report
There’s one thing for sure, Ange will have a go at the Germans. This may be an experimental German team, but they will still have enough class and endeavour, to beat us comfortably. Especially now, when we have the slowest back three in the tournament. And with us still trying to work out, how to play a system with a back three. I can’t see us winning but will be glad if I have egg all over my face after Tuesday.