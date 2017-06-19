Socceroos vs Germany kick-off time: When does the Confederations Cup kick off? Date, venue, squads, broadcast information

The Socceroos get their Confederations Cup campaign off to a tough start when they take on tournament favourites Germany at the Fisht Olympic Stadium in Sochi. The match is scheduled to kick-off at 1am (AEST) on Tuesday, June 20.

Australia enters the Confederations Cup after a tough 4-0 loss to Brazil in a friendly at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Despite that, they beat Saudi Arabia in a pivotal World Cup qualifier just days earlier, keeping their qualification hopes well and truly alive.

Germany are one of the best teams in world football, currently ranked at no.3. They haven’t lost a game since they were bundled out of Euro 2016 at the semi-final stage and are coming off a 7-0 win over San Marino in a qualifier last week.

Socceroos vs Germany: Key game information Kick-off: 1am (AEST)

Venue: Fisht Olympic Stadium, Sochi

TV: Live, Fox Sports, SBS

Online: Live, Foxtel Go, The World Game website and app

Squads

Socceroos

Matthew Ryan, Milos Degenek, Alex Gersbach, Tim Cahill, Mark Milligan, Dylan McGowan, Mathew Leckie, Bailey Wright, Tomi Juric, Robbie Kruse, Jamie Maclaren, Mitchell Langerak, Aaron Mooy, James Troisi, James Jeggo, Aziz Behich, Ajdin Hrustic, Danny Vukovic, Ryan McGowan, Trent Sainsbury, Massimo Luongo, Jackson Irvine, Tom Rogic

Germany

Kevin Trapp, Shkodran Mustafi, Jonas Hector, Matthias Ginter, Marvin Plattenhardt, Benjamin Henrichs, Julian Draxler, Leon Goretzka, Sandro Wagner, Kerem Demirbay, Timo Werner, Bernd Leno, Lars Stindl, Emre Can, Amin Younes, Antonio Rudiger, Niklas Sule, Joshua Kimmich, Julian Brandt, Sebastian Rudy, Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Broadcast Information

There will only be one option to watch the match on TV. SBS have picked up exclusive rights to Socceroos fixtures and the finals of the tournament, with no other matches being screened in Australia.

Their broadcast will start at 12:30am (AEST) on Tuesday morning.

There will be two ways to live stream the game.

The first of those will pick up coverage provided by Optus, who are broadcasting every game of the tournament.

The SBS stream can be picked up through The World Game website or application.