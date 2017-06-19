Socceroos vs Germany live stream: How to watch the Confederations Cup online and on TV

Football’s biggest World Cup warm-up tournament, the Confederations Cup, is underway and the Socceroos will be up against it in their opening match against Germany, played at the Fisht Olympic Stadium in Sochi.

The match is scheduled to kick-off at 1am (AEST) on Tuesday, June 20, which corresponds to 6pm local time.

Australia qualified for the tournament having won the 2015 Asian Cup, but it hasn’t been smooth sailing since then. They are currently locked in a battle for World Cup qualification, although a win last time out against Saudi Arabia will help their cause.

Since then, they have lost 4-0 in a friendly to Brazil.

Germany, on the other hand, haven’t lost a game since they went down to France 2-0 at the semi-final stage of the 2016 Euro. Since then, they have run up a combined score of 29-2 across their last eight matches and smashed San Marino 7-0 last time out.

How to watch the match on TV

There will be only one option to watch the match on TV in Australia, with the match being broadcast on free-to-air TV in a relief for football fans.

SBS have picked up the rights to every Socceroos game of the tournaments, as well as the semi-finals and final. Their broadcast will commence at 12:30am (AEST), allowing for a half hour pre-game show, and run until 3:30am (AEST), which should allow for roughly half an hour of post-game content.

Unlike most Socceroos fixtures, Fox Sports don’t hold any rights for the Confederations Cup and so won’t be broadcasting any matches.

How to live stream the match online

If you are looking to live stream the match, then there are two options.

The first of these will allow you to watch coverage provided by Optus, who are the primary broadcaster of the English Premier League in Australia. They have the rights to every match of the Confederations Cup, including both semi-finals and the final.

Outside of Socceroos games and those final stages, it will be the only way to watch the remaining Confederations Cup matches in Australia.

If you’re an existing Optus customer, the broadcast may be included in your plan, however you will need to sign up otherwise.

The SBS stream can be viewed as seen on TV from 12:30am (AEST) through The World Game website or application. Their app is downloadable from both the Google Play and Apple App store for free.