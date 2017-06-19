WATCH: Wallabies coach Michael Cheika fires back at journalist

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika was under scrutiny by the media, but he came up with a firm yet measured response to one ABC reporter when asked about his thoughts on the positions of Bill Pulver as CEO and himself as coach.

The round of questioning comes after the Wallabies 24-19 loss to Scotland on the weekend.

Cheika fired directly back to the work experience reporter with a question of his own, asking what the reporter thought of his boss and whether he was loyal to her.

Getting responses to the affirmative, Cheika fired back.

“I’m loyal to my boss. I know where I stand. Loyalty is a huge value of rugby.” said Cheika.

“If you’re looking for me to criticise my boss who stands by us as best he can, you’re talking to the wrong bloke.” he added.

See Cheika’s full response in the video player at the top of the article.