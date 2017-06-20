2017 State of Origin: Game 2 start time, broadcast details, finish time

The State of Origin kick-off time for the second game of the series is scheduled for 8pm (AEST) on Wednesday, June 21 at ANZ Stadium in Sydney. Here’s all your key information for Game 2 of the 2017 series.

While kick-off is scheduled for 8pm (AEST), it’s unlikely that this will actually be the case. Most State of Origin games, due to pre-match build-up and broadcaster commitments, begin far later, often around 8:15-8:20pm.

Game 1 this year, for example, got underway at 8:16pm (AEST), which was four minutes later than the NRL run sheet’s suggested time of 8:12pm (AEST).

Game 2 is expected to finish at around 10:50pm, assuming it doesn’t go to extra-time or get hit with any unexpected delays.

Broadcast and radio information

The match will be broadcast exclusively on the Nine Network. Their coverage begins at 7:30pm (AEST) and concludes at 10:30pm. The channel to tune into is 90 for high definition coverage, or 91 for standard definition.

Online, the only way to stream the match will be through the NRL Live Pass application. It’s available on any device you own, but will cost $3.99 for a week or $99.99 annually. Some Telstra customers will be eligible to have it for free, while there is also a one-week free trial for new customers.

On radio, there are three options – ABC Grandstand, Triple M or 2GB. You can find local frequencies on each station’s site.

The Roar will also be providing a live blog, highlights of the match.

State of Origin Game 2 key information Kick-off: 8pm (AEST)

Venue: ANZ Stadium, Homebush

TV: Live, Nine Network

Online: Live, NRL live pass

Squads

The Maroons have rung in a total of seven changes for the second game of the series, marking a change in policy. Loyalty has gone out the back window with veterans Sam Thaiday, Aidan Guerra and Jacob Lillyman all moved on. Nate Myles also misses through injury, while Anthony Milford, Corey Oates and Justin O’Neill all miss out.

Billy Slater and Johnathan Thurston headline the inclusions, while young Australian flier Valentine Holmes is in on the wing. Jarrod Wallace has been named to start in place of Myles, while Gavin Cooper returns to the side in the second row.

Added to the bench are debutants Tim Glasby and Coen Hess.

New South Wales Blues

1. James Tedesco, 2. Blake Ferguson, 3. Josh Dugan, 4. Jarryd Hayne, 5. Brett Morris, 6. James Maloney, 7. Mitchell Pearce, 8. Aaron Woods, 9. Nathan Peats, 10. Andrew Fifita, 11. Josh Jackson, 12. Boyd Cordner (c), 13. Tyson Frizell

Interchange: 14. David Klemmer, 15. Wade Graham, 16. Jake Trbojevic, 17. Jack Bird

Queensland Maroons

1. Billy Slater, 2. Valentine Holmes, 3. Will Chambers, 4. Darius Boyd, 5. Dane Gagai, 6. Johnathan Thurston, 7. Cooper Cronk, 8. Dylan Napa, 9. Cameron Smith (c), 10. Jarrod Wallace, 11. Gavin Cooper, 12. Matt Gillett, 13. Josh McGuire

Interchange: 14. Michael Morgan, 15. Josh Papalii, 16. Coen Hess, 17. Tim Glasby