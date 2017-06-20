Eagle Josh Kennedy in race against time

West Coast coach Adam Simpson says Josh Kennedy is no guarantee to return for Saturday night’s crunch clash with Melbourne at Domain Stadium.

Kennedy hasn’t played since tearing his calf in the round 10 loss to GWS three weeks ago.

The two-time Coleman medallist is keen to return against the Demons, but Simpson says the next few days are crucial to Kennedy’s chances.

“We’ve got to see him train and see if he can get through some sessions,” Simpson told Perth radio station 6PR.

“We’ll make a call on that pretty early in the week whether we think he’s going to get up or not, but it’s by no means guaranteed.”

West Coast received a double dose of good news on Monday when star midfielders Luke Shuey and Sam Mitchell escaped suspension.

Shuey was offered a $1000 fine for his high bump on Geelong’s Patrick Dangerfield.

And Mitchell was cleared of any wrongdoing over his strike on Joel Selwood.

Defender Jackson Nelson is set to miss the match against Melbourne with a hamstring injury, but Sharrod Wellingham and Sam Butler are waiting in the wings to return.

Ruckman Scott Lycett, who has played two WAFL matches since overcoming a shoulder injury, is unlikely to be rushed back into the senior side just yet.

Lycett tallied just 12 disposals and 10 hit-outs for East Perth on Saturday.

And with Nathan Vardy performing strongly in last week’s win over Geelong, it appears likely West Coast will give Lycett another WAFL hit-out before considering him for senior selection.

“(Lycett) didn’t get a lot of ruck time on the weekend due to a bit of a cut on his knee,” Simpson told the Seven Network.

“But he played another full game and now he’s not far off being fully available.

“That’s another big decision we’ve got to make this week.”

Melbourne are sweating on the fitness of star duo Jack Watts (hamstring) and Nathan Jones (quad).

The Demons will be boosted by the return of ruckman Max Gawn, who hasn’t played since tearing his hamstring in round three.