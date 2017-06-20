AFL team of the week: Round 13

Jack Watts. Watts a guy gotta do to get some respect around here? (AAP Image/Julian Smith)

Round 13 of the AFL season has just concluded. Here is the team of the week.

The team

Back

Back Pocket – Liam Jones (Carlton)

The reborn defender had another excellent week, blanketing Gold Coast star Tom Lynch.

Jones had 12 disposals and took six marks, keeping the Suns’ co-captain to ten touches, one mark and just one behind. Huge performance.

Full Back – Oscar McDonald (Melbourne)

The young Demon enjoyed a breakout performance against the Western Bulldogs on Sunday afternoon.

Taking Tom Boyd when he went forward, the junior McDonald ensured his impact in front of goal was minimal, while collecting 23 possessions and taking 12 marks of his own.

Back Pocket – Michael Hibberd (Melbourne)

Was best on ground in Melbourne’s big win over the reigning premiers at Etihad Stadium.

Finished the match with 27 touches and 11 marks in a commanding display from the backline. Arguably the recruit of the year despite missing the first month of footy through injury.

Half Back – Sam Docherty (Carlton)

The gun defender was a colossus in the back half for Carlton against Gold Coast on Saturday night, amassing 30 disposals at an incredible 96 per cent efficiency, while hauling in nine grabs and laying nine tackles.

Centre Half Back – Alex Rance (Richmond)

Took on Sydney superstar Lance Franklin in a mouthwatering duel at the MCG on Saturday afternoon and came away with the chocolates in an entertaining clash.

Rance had 21 possessions and took five marks, keeping ‘Buddy’ to just one goal.

Half Back – Darcy Byrne-Jones (Port Adelaide)

The dashing young Power defender played one of his best games for the club against the Brisbane Lions on Saturday evening.

Byrne-Jones collected 25 touches at 76 per cent efficiency, took four marks and laid four tackles.

Middle

Wing – Ryan Bastinac (Brisbane)

The former North Melbourne midfielder played arguably his best game since shifting north, racking up 21 possessions, 11 of them contested, taking four marks, laying six tackles and booting three goals.

Centre – Oliver Wines (Port Adelaide)

The midfield bull was hard-at-it all day against the Lions on Saturday, amassing 29 disposals, ten of them contested, taking eight marks and getting forward to kick two goals.

Wing – Mitch Duncan (Geelong)

Put in an honest performance in an outfit that struggled against West Coast on Thursday night.

Duncan finished with 32 touches, 17 of them contested, 11 clearances and four tackles.

Forward

Half Forward – Lewis Jetta (West Coast)

Is putting together a string of good performances for the Eagles, which will no doubt prove to be vital in West Coast’s charge for the finals.

On Thursday night against Geelong, Jetta had 20 touches at a damaging 85 per cent efficiency, took four marks and finished with two goals.

Centre Half Forward – Jack Watts (Melbourne)

After enjoying his moment in the sun in last week’s monumental win over Collingwood on Queen’s Birthday, Watts backed it up with another important display against the Bulldogs on Sunday.

Finished with 16 possessions, six marks, five tackles and three goals, but suffered an injury late which put a dampener on his afternoon.

Half Forward – Dayne Zorko (Brisbane)

The little Lion gun was sensational in a losing cause against the Power on Saturday, racking up 32 disposals, 13 of them contested, winning five clearances, taking four marks, laying a huge 12 tackles and booting two goals. Phenomenal.

Forward Pocket – Chad Wingard (Port Adelaide)

Was the x-factor for the Power up forward in their 40 point win over Brisbane on Saturday, finishing with 19 touches, six tackles and three goals.

Full Forward – Tim Membrey (St Kilda)

Didn’t kick a huge amount of goals on Friday night but he provided a contest each time the Saints went forward.

Membrey finished the game with 13 possessions at 92 per cent efficiency, six marks and two goals.

Forward Pocket – Jack Billings (St Kilda)

Was incredibly lively against North Melbourne on Friday night, collecting 18 disposals, taking four marks, laying eight tackles and finishing with 2.4.

Was unlucky to not finish with a bigger bag considering he had two shots at goal overruled by the video review system.

Followers

Ruckman – Paddy Ryder (Port Adelaide)

Continued his dominant season with a big performance against the Brisbane tag-team of Stefan Martin and Archie Smith at the Adelaide Oval.

Ryder won 40 hitouts to go with his 11 touches, four marks and two goals.

Ruck Rover – Bryce Gibbs (Carlton)

After a string of incredible performances, Gibbs played the best game of his career on Saturday night against the Suns.

The important midfielder amassed an incredible 43 possessions, 14 of them contested, won seven clearances, took eight marks, laid ten tackles and kicked two goals, becoming the first player in VFL/AFL history to notch up those types of numbers.

Time for an outlandish question: Is Gibbs currently the best player in the game?

Rover – Seb Ross (St Kilda)

The bullocking young Saint was important in St Kilda’s win over the Kangaroos on Friday night, amassing 32 disposals, 11 of them contested, winning five clearances, taking five marks and laying six tackles.

Interchange

Christian Salem (Melbourne)

The smooth-moving Melbourne young gun played one of the best games of his career against the Western Bulldogs, racking up 23 touches at 82 per cent efficiency, taking five marks, laying six tackles and kicking a goal.

Patrick Dangerfield (Geelong)

The reigning Brownlow Medallist was important for Geelong in their loss to West Coast last Thursday night.

Dangerfield finished with 34 disposals, 21 of them contested, eight clearances, four marks, four tackles and a goal.

Nic Newman (Sydney)

The rookie revelation continued his outstanding season for Sydney on Saturday against Richmond.

Newman racked up 26 touches, took four marks and laid seven tackles. Was crucial to the Swans’ come from behind victory.

Dom Sheed (West Coast)

Another young player who played one of the best games of his career to date on the weekend.

Against the Cats, Sheed amassed 22 possessions, half of them contested at 77 per cent efficiency, took six marks, laid six tackles and kicked two crucial goals.

Emergencies

Jarryd Lyons (Gold Coast)

Another good performance from the former Crow, who will now have to stand up even more in the absence of injured teammate Michael Barlow.

Lyons finished the game with 24 disposals, 11 of them contested, six clearances, three marks, five tackles and two goals.

Jack Sinclair (St Kilda)

The young Saint was one of St Kilda’s best in their win over North Melbourne on Friday night.

Finished the match with 21 touches, 11 of them contested at 81 per cent efficiency, five clearances, three tackles and a goal.

Nathan Vardy (West Coast)

Coming up against his old side, Vardy was keen to impress and that he did.

Leading the ruck division, Vardy collected 15 disposals, ten of them contested, won six clearances, laid seven tackles and won 31 hitouts. Finally getting a well-deserved good run with injury.

On paper

FB: Liam Jones (Carlton), Oscar McDonald (Melbourne), Michael Hibberd (Melbourne)

HB: Sam Docherty (Carlton), Alex Rance (Richmond), Darcy Byrne-Jones (Port Adelaide)

C: Ryan Bastinac (Brisbane), Oliver Wines (Port Adelaide), Mitch Duncan (Geelong)

HF: Lewis Jetta (West Coast), Jack Watts (Melbourne), Dayne Zorko (Brisbane)

FF: Chad Wingard (Port Adelaide), Tim Membrey (St Kilda), Jack Billings (St Kilda)

R: Paddy Ryder (Port Adelaide), Bryce Gibbs (Carlton), Seb Ross (St Kilda)

I/C: Christian Salem (Melbourne), Patrick Dangerfield (Geelong), Nic Newman (Sydney), Dom Sheed (West Coast)

EMG: Jarryd Lyons (Gold Coast), Jack Sinclair (St Kilda), Nathan Vardy (West Coast)

By team

Brisbane: Bastinac, Zorko (2)

Carlton: Jones, Docherty, Gibbs (3)

Geelong: Duncan, Dangerfield (2)

Gold Coast: Nil (0)

Melbourne: O McDonald, Hibberd, Watts, Salem (4)

North Melbourne: Nil (0)

Port Adelaide: Byrne-Jones, Wines, Wingard, Ryder (4)

Richmond: Rance (1)

St Kilda: Membrey, Billings, Ross (3)

Sydney: Newman (1)

West Coast: Jetta, Sheed (2)

Western Bulldogs: Nil (0)

Adelaide, Collingwood, Essendon, Fremantle, Greater Western Sydney and Hawthorn had the bye.