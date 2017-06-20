Chiefs vs British and Irish Lions: International rugby, live scores, blog

It’s the Chiefs turn to host the British and Irish Lions in Hamilton as the tour hits its sixth match. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 5:35pm (AEST).

It’s the last chance for a few of the ‘mid-weekers’ to impress Lions Coach Warren Gatland and stake a claim for inclusion in the upcoming Test series. For the Chiefs, it’s a grand opportunity to add to their list of International scalps after a tremendous win over Wales last season.

The Lions will certainly not want to go down to another Super Rugby side in New Zealand, having already dropped two matches against the Blues and Highlanders. They have named a quality side on paper and at first glance, should have too much in the tank for a Chiefs side, more notable for who is missing than who has been selected.

An experienced front five have been named, particularly in the front row where the highlight to keep an eye on will be the scrum contest between the up-and-coming Nepo Laulala and the experienced Englishman, Joe Marler.

Dominic Bird for the Chiefs has been in fine form this season and has an opportunity to show his wares as a fringe All Black against an international pairing.

The loose forward battle will also be intriguing with some youngsters for the Chiefs up against James Haskell and CJ Stander.

The Chiefs backline has plenty of excitement and flair, not to mention experience in the form of Captain Stephen Donald at first five. If they can get enough quality ball, they will cause some problems for the Lions, but there is plenty of attacking ability in this Lions side.

That’s punctuated by Liam Williams at fullback, perhaps a surprise non-performer so far on this tour and no doubt, he will be looking to have a big game in Hamilton.

Prediction

I think tonight is the night the ‘lesser lights’ in the Lions squad finally kick into gear, especially with the motivation of Test spots potentially up for grabs.

Lions by 12.

Join us here on The Roar as we cover all the action live from 5.35PM AEST and don’t forget to use the comments section below with your thoughts on the match.