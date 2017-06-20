Chiefs vs British and Irish Lions live stream: How to watch on TV and stream online

The British and Irish Lions take on Chiefs in the sixth and final hitout before the Test series against New Zealand.

How to watch the match on TV

There is only one way to watch this match on TV in Australia and that is through Fox Sports. Coverage starts at 5:00pm (AEST) on Channel 501 and will run until around 7:30pm.

There is a replay on Channel 501 at 9:35pm (AEST).

To watch their coverage you will need to have a valid Foxtel subscription, including the sports package.

How to stream online

Because Foxtel have exclusive broadcasting rights, there will only be the one way to live stream the match in Australia.

You will need to use either the Foxtel Now or Foxtel Go applications. These apps allow you to stream Foxtel channels on any device you own, including mobiles, tablets or on a desktop.

Foxtel Go is a free service for those with a Foxtel TV subscription, although you will need to have the sports channels included in that package.

Foxtel Now (formerly known as Foxtel Play) is a better option if you are only looking to stream Foxtel channels and don’t want the TV subscription. The sports pack on Foxtel Now starts at $39 a month.

Game Information

Although the Chiefs are missing several players due to international duties, they boast a starting lineup with a flurry of talent. Most notably, Stephen Donald and Tim Nanai-Williams in the backline and Liam Messam coming off the bench. Messam will be backing up after the Lions game against his Maori All Blacks on Saturday.

The match will be played at the FMG Stadium Waikato in Hamilton and is scheduled to kick-off at 5:35pm (AEST) on Tuesday, June 20.

The British and Irish Lions will look to continue their winning form as the final preparations for the Test series take place.

Their most recent victory against the Maori All Blacks, 32-10, was perhaps their most impressive outing so far. However, Warren Gatland has named an entirely new starting side for this match, making it hard to predict their performance.

Chiefs

1. Siegfried Fisi’ihoi

2. Liam Polwart

3. Nepo Laulala

4. Dominic Bird

5. Michael Alliardice

6. Mitchell Brown

7. Lachlan Boshier

8. Tom Sanders

9. Finlay Christie

10. Stephen Donald (c)

11. Soloman Alaimalo

12. Johnny Alaimalo

13. Tim Nanai-Williams

14. Toni Pulu

15. Shaun Stevenson

British and Irish Lions

1. Joe Marler

2. Rory Best (c)

3. Dan Cole

4. Iain Henderson

5. Courtney Lawes

6. James Haskell

7. Justin Tipuric

8. CJ Stander

9. Greig Laidlaw

10. Dan Biggar

11. Elliot Daly

12. Robbie Henshaw

13. Jared Payne

14. Jack Nowell

15. Liam Williams