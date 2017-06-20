Cooper hits out at keyboard warrior rugby critics

Coach Michael Cheika might have broken bread with angry Wallabies fans but Quade Cooper has taken a swipe at those who “sit behind a keyboard” and accuse athletes of not trying.

Jack Quigley’s viral Facebook post slamming the Wallabies for their loss to Scotland last weekend set the mood in camp in Brisbane this week as the team looks to repair their reputations against Italy on Saturday.

While Cheika opted to pick up the phone and talk things through with the 29-year-old from Lismore, Cooper said he had no time for supporters who tear players down instead of showing support through tough times.

“It’s great to see fans are hurting as well. Fans go through the tough times and the good times,” Cooper said.

“But it’s a different story when you just sit behind a keyboard and start throwing barbs at people.

“You see it across all walks of life. That sort of stuff, I’ve got no respect for it.

“When people are going out there and giving everything that they can in their given profession, it’s disappointing to see that.

“But you’re going to see that. It’s what happens in this day and age. I’ve got no time for that.”

Cooper used Australian boxer Jeff Horn, who takes on Filipino great Manny Pacquiao at Suncorp Stadium on July 2 and was on hand for a promotional visit at Ballymore on Tuesday, as a perfect example.

“(If) he wins that fight he’ll be able to stand tall, stand proud… but still, there’ll be people who sit back and say ‘Manny was old’, things like that,” he said.

“There’s always people who are going to do that and I’ve got no respect for that.

“I have a lot of respect for people who stick with you throughout the ride, the ups and downs, no matter what the result. That’s what supporters and true fans are.”

A professional boxer himself in his spare time, Cooper said Horn was a “massive inspiration” for the Wallabies who face a monstrous challenge of their own in the shape of the All Blacks later this year.

Saturday’s clash against Italy is Australia’s last international before their August 19 meeting with New Zealand in Sydney, the first in a daunting three-Test Bledisloe Cup series.

“The boys are working hard. The feeling’s good, the feeling’s as it should be,” Cooper said.

“We’re putting in the hard yards, a lot of work and it’s disappointing to get the loss.

“But that’s part of professional sport. Someone wins, someone loses.”