How to watch State of Origin Game 2 online and on TV, and listen on radio

Will the New South Wales Blues wrap up the State of Origin series in two games, or will returning veterans spark the Queensland Maroons to life and force a third game? Below is all the information you will need to watch Game 2 online, on TV or listen to it on radio.

It was a 28-4 thumping for the Blues in Game 1 as they sensationally defied the odds to win away from home, but it feels like another must-win game in Sydney to close out the series.

With a potential decider to be played back at Suncorp Stadium against what is likely to be a full-strength Queensland team, the Blues will be keen to get the job done ahead of time.

Johnathan Thurston and Billy Slater, who will join up with the rest of the Queensland spine in Cameron Smith and Cooper Cronk, will have other ideas.

How to watch on TV

In Australia, the live broadcast of the match is exclusively available on free-to-air TV as it’s on the anti-siphoning list. This means the only way to watch it will be through the Nine Network.

Channel 9 broadcast every game of the NRL season, including State of Origin, the grand final, the rest of the finals series and Australian Kangaroos matches.

Their broadcast will begin at 7:30pm (AEST), allowing for a 45-minute pre-game. While kick-off is actually scheduled for 8pm (AEST), the game won’t kick-off until closer to 8:15pm (AEST).

That means Nine will run through their pre-match analysis, any late team changes, cover the pre-game entertainment and buildup, as well as the national anthem ceremony before kick-off.

They will then stay on the air following the match, which is expected to end at 10pm (AEST) unless extra time is needed, in which case it would go later.

Nine’s coverage is scheduled to end at 10:30pm (AEST).

Channel Nine can be found at Channel 9 or 91 for standard definition, or Channel 90 for high definition. If you are watching on Foxtel, then the channel number is 100.

How to live stream the match online

Because Foxtel aren’t broadcasting the match through Fox Sports, who show a majority of matches throughout the year, the only way to live stream the match will be with the NRL Live Pass application.

The application can be used on either your mobile, tablet or desktop and gives you extensive coverage of the NRL including every regular season and finals match, as well as press conferences and classic games. It costs $99.99 for an annual pass or $3.99 per week.

How to listen to the match on radio

There are three separate radio stations covering the match – ABC Grandstand, Triple M and 2GB.

Of course, The Roar will be covering the match with a live blog and highlights.