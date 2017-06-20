Injured Nick Kyrgios limps out of Queen’s

Nick Kyrgios was forced to retire from the Queen's tournament. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Nick Kyrgios’ Wimbledon preparations have received a huge blow after he retired hurt from his first round match at Queen’s Club against Donald Young.

The world No.20, who was playing with strapping on his right leg, slipped at the back of the court midway through the opening set, with the score at 4-4, appearing to re-injure his hip on the grass surface.

After receiving a medical time-out, Kyrgios returned to the court but after losing out in a tie-breaker (7-3) to the left-handed American, ranked 50th in the world, he packed his bag and conceded the match.

Kyrgios is now potentially facing a race against time to be fit for Wimbledon, which gets underway on July 3.