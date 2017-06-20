James O’Connor reveals his next destination

Trouble-prone rugby star James O’Connor appears to have given up on playing in the next World Cup after signing a three-year deal with English club Sale.

The 26-year-old had said he was keen to resume his career in Australia and press for a Wallabies berth ahead of the 2019 tournament in Japan but appears resigned to plying his trade in Europe.

O’Connor had played with Toulon since 2015 but his involvement in a cocaine bust in Paris in February was another black mark against his name, with the French giants’ owner Mourad Boudjellal saying he would not renew his contract.

Suspended by Toulon, O’Connor returned to play in the Top 14 final earlier this month.

With 44 Test caps, Sale said O’Connor would bring plenty of experience and versatility.

“He is a world class, versatile back that will add a lot to our game,” Sharks director of rugby Steve Diamond told salesharks.com.

“He is the type of player that alongside a group of incredibly talented home grown lads, will help us as a club to push on and achieve the vision of our owners Simon Orange and Ged Mason.”

O’Connor previously played in the English Premiership for London Irish while he’s also had Super Rugby stints with the Western Force, Melbourne and Queensland.

“We have put down good foundations and we are excited to see James O’Connor add that extra bit of sparkle we have been looking for,” said co-owner Orange.