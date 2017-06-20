Pulver not going anywhere after ARU EGM

Bill Pulver won’t be stepping down as ARU CEO following today’s Extraordinary General Meeting, nor will Australian rugby’s governing body be backing away from their decision to cut one Super Rugby team for next season.
Prior to the EGM, Pulver had said he would step down as CEO if asked by the board.
“If everyone in the room stood up on Tuesday and said, ‘Bill, we think it’s time for change now’, I will step down immediately,” Pulver said.
“It’s not an issue of anyone having to push me out.”
However, ARU chairman Cameron Clyne said there wasn’t any discussion about Pulver’s position during the EGM, meaning he won’t be vacating his position at the helm of Australian rugby.
In bad news for the Melbourne Rebels and Western Force, it was agreed at the meeting that the ARU will be continuing with their plan to cut one Australian Super Rugby team for the 2018 season.
However, a motion to facilitate the establishment of a Super Rugby commission was passed at the EGM.
Clyne claimed on April 10 that the ARU hoped to reveal the team that would be making way at the end of this season – one of the Rebels and Force – but the decision has continued to be delayed, in part due to the matter becoming embroiled in legal proceedings from both sides.
It is still not known when the final decision will be revealed, however the ARU and RugbyWA agreed to move their dispute to arbitration, a process that is expected to begin in the week starting July 31.
June 20th 2017 @ 5:31pm
Rabbitz said | June 20th 2017 @ 5:31pm | ! Report
Anybody know how much an All Blacks jersey is? What about an Otago one?
Looks like I’ll be needing a new team to follow…
June 20th 2017 @ 6:20pm
piru said | June 20th 2017 @ 6:20pm | ! Report
I’ll be reverting to Crusaders gear if they take the Force.
And I’ll be cheering against the Wallabies forever more
June 20th 2017 @ 5:43pm
Iain Barclay said | June 20th 2017 @ 5:43pm | ! Report
Surprise surprise – everyone take their seats while the Titanic continues to go down! How someone so incompetent as Mr Pulver continues to hold his position unchallenged in the ARU beggars the imagination.
June 20th 2017 @ 5:49pm
Garry Edwards said | June 20th 2017 @ 5:49pm | ! Report
I can’t believe this BS.
June 20th 2017 @ 5:55pm
GJ said | June 20th 2017 @ 5:55pm | ! Report
His contract runs out in April next year. He will deal with the fall out of removing a SR team, and start the process of tidying up his mess. Hopefully someone else will come in with a bit of fresh air and clean slate early next year and can start the process of rebuilding
June 20th 2017 @ 6:02pm
Keith of WA said | June 20th 2017 @ 6:02pm | ! Report
The fix is already in….and everyone there today know’s it… otherwise where are the hard questions?
Silence from the Rebels because they know the end game….Force to go, some players have already signed with Melbourne, Melbourne coach is going (what odd’s Wessels moves to Melbourne?), the signing of players from overseas…
Next year the new coach and strengthened roster will bring better results and everyone will agree with everyone else what a good result it is and it was the Force that drained Aus rugby……
Doesn’t matter that most of the money burned has been on the Rebels…. Force will suffer from too long without results and the East coast bias.
Best the Force can hope for is to win legally but the reality is that fans aren’t supporting the team enough to make it financially viable in the long run.
Sad…
June 20th 2017 @ 6:18pm
piru said | June 20th 2017 @ 6:18pm | ! Report
No Force players have signed with Melbourne, don’t know who keeps repeating this misinformation.
In other news Hardwick and Arnold just announced they resigned with the Force
June 20th 2017 @ 6:25pm
Crazy Horse said | June 20th 2017 @ 6:25pm | ! Report
and Hodgson has been appointed to the coaching staff for next year.
June 20th 2017 @ 6:07pm
Johnno said | June 20th 2017 @ 6:07pm | ! Report
Right move by ARU. it achieves nothing removing a ceo mid-season, it would only create more anxiety and problems and uncertainty. He finishes in Feb next year best to get a new ceo in ready to start fresh for next year/a new season. not in the middle of the season from hill. If he’d resigned today they would have to start the recruitment process mid-season and that would be all very disruptive etc. Bill should resign around chrsitmas then they put the deputy ceo in as an interim then start the recruitment campaign in January next year.