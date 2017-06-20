Pulver not going anywhere after ARU EGM

Bill Pulver won’t be stepping down as ARU CEO following today’s Extraordinary General Meeting, nor will Australian rugby’s governing body be backing away from their decision to cut one Super Rugby team for next season.

Prior to the EGM, Pulver had said he would step down as CEO if asked by the board.

“If everyone in the room stood up on Tuesday and said, ‘Bill, we think it’s time for change now’, I will step down immediately,” Pulver said.

“It’s not an issue of anyone having to push me out.”

However, ARU chairman Cameron Clyne said there wasn’t any discussion about Pulver’s position during the EGM, meaning he won’t be vacating his position at the helm of Australian rugby.

In bad news for the Melbourne Rebels and Western Force, it was agreed at the meeting that the ARU will be continuing with their plan to cut one Australian Super Rugby team for the 2018 season.

However, a motion to facilitate the establishment of a Super Rugby commission was passed at the EGM.

Clyne claimed on April 10 that the ARU hoped to reveal the team that would be making way at the end of this season – one of the Rebels and Force – but the decision has continued to be delayed, in part due to the matter becoming embroiled in legal proceedings from both sides.

It is still not known when the final decision will be revealed, however the ARU and RugbyWA agreed to move their dispute to arbitration, a process that is expected to begin in the week starting July 31.