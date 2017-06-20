Wallabies’ Scotland loss needs to be an aberration

Many angry words have already been written about the Wallabies’ 24-19 loss to Scotland, and many more may well follow again today.
And in fairness to all measured critiquers and frustrated desk-thumpers alike, it was the kind of annoyingly sub-standard display that deserves an angry reaction.
If only we could guarantee those angry words are read by those who need to see them…
But what can the Wallabies do to move on from ‘The Sydney Debacle’?
Well, if they’re honest with themselves as players and coaches, they’ll use this game to their advantage.
A full match replay should be required viewing this week, as the Wallabies prepare for Italy in Brisbane, and repeat viewings should be part of the planning for The Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup preps, too.
If the Wallabies ever want to know what might happen if they play within themselves, or assume that someone else will get to that ruck, there is eighty minutes of pretty solid evidence played out in front of a decent afternoon rugby crowd who expected much, much better.
What the Wallabies will see on the replay is a team who were way too passive at the breakdown, and particularly when in possession. They were frighteningly inaccurate. Their skill execution let them down on countless occasions. They made silly decisions; they remembered for ten minutes they had a longer kicker on the field, and then forgot about that same kicker late in the game, forcing them to launch futile lineout drives from way too far out.
They’ll see a team who weren’t desperate enough; neither in defence, nor when needing to clean up a mistake. They played way too much east-west rugby, and not nearly enough north-south.
And what they will see on the screen in front of them is what will happen if they even think about underestimating a team between now and Christmas.
None if this takes anything away from the Scots, who were superb across the park. While the Wallabies bumbled and fumbled, Scotland bashed, barged, pilfered, stole, retaliated, sliced, diced, and julienned. And won.
And what’s more, they did exactly what anyone who watched them completely dominate Italy in Singapore the week before expected they would do. They were hard over the ball, physical in defence and at the breakdown, solid at set piece, and ruthless at turnover.
The Australian camp would – should – have known what was coming.
Wandering among the Wallabies post-match, I was confronted by the ashen faces of gold-clad players who knew what was coming their way. Nothing they could say between then and kick-off next Saturday was going to change any minds; they’d underperformed, terribly so, and they knew it. Honesty had to be the best policy.
“There were times when we just didn’t control our pace, and also, they made the most of the opportunities when they countered,” an almost shell-shocked Tatafu Polota-Nau attempted to explain to me on ABC Grandstand.
“We need to make sure we work hard on our urgency, but also on our shape as well.”
The required improvements were obvious, and the players themselves were already thinking ahead to what surely now has to be a gruelling week of preparations in Brisbane.
“It just comes down to who wants it more,” Polota-Nau said. “Well done to Scotland for pouncing on the opportunities when they presented, but we’ve just got to be harder on ourselves next week to prepare for Italy.”
Scott Higginbotham was similarly circumspect. For a guy who has openly said any Tests he plays from now on is a bonus, he’d be well aware that his spot is far from secure this weekend.
“We’ll have to look at the breakdown; I think that’s going to be important for us, definitely our attacking breakdown,” the No.8 admitted.
“We need that speed over the ball, and that’s what we’ll need to work on.”
Michael Cheika has suggested that changes for Italy this week are likely; “I’d say there’d be a few,” was how he answered the question post-match on Saturday evening. How many of those changes will be above and beyond what was probably already planned to face the 15th-ranked team in the world, we’ll never know.
And really, changes are immaterial after a loss like that. They might have an effect, they might make no difference whatsoever. I’d be just as inclined to send the same XV out in Brisbane and have them prove the Sydney loss was ‘just an off day’.
In all reality, and I say this with all respect due to them, but the Wallabies should be beat Italy handsomely this weekend. If they don’t, it just underlines the whole theme of this column.
The Scotland loss must be the line in the sand for 2017. A full review of preparations and game plans for The Rugby Championship and the Bledisloe must happen now. The Wallabies have to be smarter, clearer, cleaner in everything they do for the rest of the international season.
Losses may still result, but they cannot be as meek and as dispiriting as what Wallabies fans had to endure last Saturday.
Fionn said | June 20th 2017 @ 6:56am | ! Report
Exactly right, Brett. I can accept losses.
I just can’t accept lazy players not running in support or bothering to clean out, terrible decision making when on attack, brain snaps conceding 14 points or the players drifting out of games for 20 minutes (seriously, being physically or mentally unfit at this stage of the season is unacceptable – just train harder!).
June 20th 2017 @ 6:58am
Adsa said | June 20th 2017 @ 6:58am | ! Report
Last year after 3 straight losses to England their was a similar sort of resolve coming from the Wallyb’s, they backed all that talk up with the most insipid and tepid loss I have ever seen to the All Blacks in Bledisloe 1.
My prediction is Clown will make the following changes:
Punt QC for Rob Horne
Punt Higgie for Dempsey
Punt Carter for Skeletron.
June 20th 2017 @ 7:06am
Rabbitz said | June 20th 2017 @ 7:06am | ! Report
Hi Brett, while I agree with your premise, I fear that rather than aberration, the Scotland test was, in fact, a culmination. One that will take enormous heart and massive re-learning to overcome.
To further exacerbate the issue, they will probably win over Italy and the urgency and effort will stop – Rose coloured glasses in place they will stride purposefully into the Rugby Championship.
We can guess where that will lead…
June 20th 2017 @ 7:19am
Daveski said | June 20th 2017 @ 7:19am | ! Report
Rabbitz I think there’s something to what you say. Aus rugby fans in general for too long have over-inflated our team’s ability and under estimate the opposition. Italy lost to Fiji in Fiji by an 82nd minute drop goal. They have a good scrum and Tomasso Allen and Campagnaro in the backs are good enough to trouble us.
We should win, we must win. But expecting a handsome victory of wide margin is partly what gets us into trouble. Especially when coupled with questionable, out-dated game plans and lack of conditioning. As I said yesterday for the majority of the team it’s not lack of heart it’s lack of smart. And that extends to the three coaches…Larkham included.
June 20th 2017 @ 7:51am
FunBus said | June 20th 2017 @ 7:51am | ! Report
I think you’re right. For the world outside Australia this ‘shock result’ isn’t seen as much of a shock.
June 20th 2017 @ 7:18am
Nick Turnbull said | June 20th 2017 @ 7:18am | ! Report
G’day Brett,
Mate just about every year for the past 10 or so, the Wallabies put in a dud performance early in the test season the come home with some momentum citing the aforementioned dud performance as the catalyst. Last year it was against England, three times, then the All Blacks twice, and so on.
This year it is Scotland’s turn. I fear this is not a one off and the Wallabies in their minds are ‘rock stars’ without a selling record, yet somehow keep getting record deals based on where they want to be, not where they are.
I love the confidence and aspiration but it void of collective effort on the park too frequently. They are big enough, they are fit enough and they are skilful enough to win at this level. They are just deluded enough to think all they have to do is turn up and they will beat teams like Scotland without total mental application.
That is what our man Quigley captured in his post and until that cancer of apathy and delusion is cut out of the Wallabies I fear we will see more of the Sydney same.
That being said, I’ll be there on Saturday hoping my own delusions of Wallaby grandeur materialize.
June 20th 2017 @ 7:19am
Dave_S said | June 20th 2017 @ 7:19am | ! Report
Good piece, Brett.
Q
I’m surprised by how “rusty” the WBs have looked.
Fair enough, somewhat acceptable for a 1st test when there are new combos and coach for some players, but after the Fiji game, after more than a dozen Sr games, that excuse cannot hold water.
The old “who wants it more” is amateur stuff. There is some sort of flaw in the WBs collective psyche, maybe they need to bring in a high powered shrink? Or a retired military commander? I’m clutching at straws…
June 20th 2017 @ 7:21am
Gilbert said | June 20th 2017 @ 7:21am | ! Report
Was that the first time the wallabies lost to Scotland in Australia?