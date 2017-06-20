Socceroos player ratings vs Germany

Australia went down 2-3 to Germany in the Confederations Cup in Russia. Here are the player ratings.

Mat Ryan – 6. Some solid saves and while no chance for the first two goals, might have been quicker off his line for the third.

Trent Sainsbury – 6. Slipped for the opener and fluffed a golden chance to equalise but worked back into the contest.

Bailey Wright – 5. Culpable on the left side during Germany’s early period of dominance.

Milos Degenek – 5. Picked ahead of Ryan McGowan and gave away possession too often.

Aziz Behich – 3. Given a bath by right-winger Julian Brandt. Not a night to remember.

Mathew Leckie – 7. The tireless worker showed why he’s always in Postecoglou’s sides. Pumped up and down the line.

Mark Milligan – 5. Battled but failed to lead his team out of their early pickle. Became more influential and found Rogic for his goal.

Massimo Luongo – 3. Off the pace and out of sorts. A poor sliding challenge conceded a penalty and was hooked at halftime.

Aaron Mooy – 6. A poor first half but came right into the game when brought back alongside Milligan in a more defensive role.

Tomi Rogic – 8. Anonymous for the first 40 minutes; his shots then brought both Australian goals on his tournament debut and was our best attacking threat.

Tomi Juric – 7. When Australia had the ball, Juric was threatening. Picked up a tap-in and might have had an assist for Robbie Kruse.

Substitutes:

Robbie Kruse (for Luongo 46m) – 7. A game-changer. Kruse’s injection at halftime gave the Socceroos run and bite.

James Troisi (for Rogic 70m) – 6. Like Kruse, asked questions of a weary German defence and almost curled an equaliser home.

Tim Cahill (for Juric 86m) – NA. Inserted too late to produce one of the match-winning moments he so loves.