Socceroos vs Germany: Confederations Cup live scores, blog

The Socceroos will be looking to start their Confederations Cup campaign on a high when they face a younger Germany side. Join The Roar from 1am (AEST) for live scores and commentary.
After a disappointing 4-nil loss to Brazil which saw them concede the first goal in just 12 seconds, the Socceroos will be eager to prove that they belong on the big stage when they take on the world champions.
The changes made from the squad that defeated Saudi Arabia 3 – 2 did not pay dividends for coach Ange Postecoglou on that occasion.
The Socceroos have the experience to produce an upset against the Germans in Sochi, but everything will need to go right.
However, they will be without the defender Brad Smith and potentially captain Mile Jedinak, who will both miss the out due to injuries.
Alex Gersbach and James Jeggo will replace the two in Russia, with Aaron Mooy also set to make an appearance at some point throughout the competition.
The Socceroos have been unable to defeat Germany in all three of their competitive fixtures against them and have been struggling in their pursuit of a spot in the 2018 World Cup.
Ange Postecoglou and his men will be eager to get some momentum and confidence back in the Socceroos side at the Confederations Cup ahead of their crucial remaining qualifiers.
For Germany, manager Joachim Low has opted to select a younger squad to partake in the Confederations Cup.
Manuel Neuer, Thomas Muller, Mesut Ozil, Toni Kroos, Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels have all been left out of the squad, leaving Germany with less experience across the park.
However, the likes of Julian Draxler, Shkodran Mustafi amd Emre Can could all make an appearance against the Socceroos.
Prediction
Despite Germany being the heavy favourites, the Socceroos have a more experienced side. Expect an end-to-end affair that will be much closer than anyone expects.
Australia 1 – 2 Germany.
1:54am
Ben of Phnom Penh said | 1:54am | ! Report
We seem terribly averse to pushing down the line.
1:53am
20toc said | 1:53am | ! Report
Germany hasn’t even played that good. Technically obviously they’re a lot better than Australia, but they look inexperienced as a whole team.
This is the slowest game of Football I’ve seen in a while. I don’t think Jogi Löw is happy with the intensity of his boys.
1:49am
Isaac Nowroozi said | 1:49am | ! Report
HALF TIME: Socceroos 1 – 2 Germany
1:48am
Isaac Nowroozi said | 1:48am | ! Report
45+1′ – The referee blows for half time. Not a great start for the Socceroos, but it could have been a lot worse. Australia have found the net through Rogic, who has been the best player for them this half.
SOCCEROOS 1 – 2 GERMANY
1:46am
Isaac Nowroozi said | 1:46am | ! Report
45′ – Germany conceded and immediately upped their pace and pushed forward. They now look to be trying to slow down the pace of the game as one minute of added time is added on to the board
SOCCEROOS 1 – 2 GERMANY
1:45am
Isaac Nowroozi said | 1:45am | ! Report
44′ – GOAL GERMANY
Draxler sends Ryan the wrong way as Germany regain their lead just moments after losing it.
SOCCEROOS 1 – 2 GERMANY
1:45am
Stevo said | 1:45am | ! Report
I said before that Luongo was providing nothing but I was wrong. He’s just given away a penalty 🙁
1:44am
Isaac Nowroozi said | 1:44am | ! Report
43′ – PENALTY GERMANY
Luongo comes in for a challenge from behind in the box and gives away a penalty.
SOCCEROOS 1 – 1 GERMANY