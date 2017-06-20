Socceroos vs Germany: Confederations Cup live scores, blog

The Socceroos will be looking to start their Confederations Cup campaign on a high when they face a younger Germany side. Join The Roar from 1am (AEST) for live scores and commentary.

After a disappointing 4-nil loss to Brazil which saw them concede the first goal in just 12 seconds, the Socceroos will be eager to prove that they belong on the big stage when they take on the world champions.

The changes made from the squad that defeated Saudi Arabia 3 – 2 did not pay dividends for coach Ange Postecoglou on that occasion.

The Socceroos have the experience to produce an upset against the Germans in Sochi, but everything will need to go right.

However, they will be without the defender Brad Smith and potentially captain Mile Jedinak, who will both miss the out due to injuries.

Alex Gersbach and James Jeggo will replace the two in Russia, with Aaron Mooy also set to make an appearance at some point throughout the competition.

The Socceroos have been unable to defeat Germany in all three of their competitive fixtures against them and have been struggling in their pursuit of a spot in the 2018 World Cup.

Ange Postecoglou and his men will be eager to get some momentum and confidence back in the Socceroos side at the Confederations Cup ahead of their crucial remaining qualifiers.

For Germany, manager Joachim Low has opted to select a younger squad to partake in the Confederations Cup.

Manuel Neuer, Thomas Muller, Mesut Ozil, Toni Kroos, Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels have all been left out of the squad, leaving Germany with less experience across the park.

However, the likes of Julian Draxler, Shkodran Mustafi amd Emre Can could all make an appearance against the Socceroos.

Prediction

Despite Germany being the heavy favourites, the Socceroos have a more experienced side. Expect an end-to-end affair that will be much closer than anyone expects.

Australia 1 – 2 Germany.

Join The Roar for live coverage of the Socceroos opening Confederations Cup match from 1am (AEST)