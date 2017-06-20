State of Origin 2017 Game 2 betting: Odds for winner, margin, first try-scorer and more

Despite the Queensland Maroons making seven changes for State of Origin Game 2, it will be the New South Wales Blues who come into the match as favourites.

The Blues are paying $1.67 to win, which seem like short odds all things considered. The Maroons will come into the game needing a win to defend the shield, but are paying $2.30.

Even though the Blues are at home, the Maroons have won 10 of the last 11 series and to see them lose it in two games would be a surprise to some – clearly not for a majority of punters though, who have instilled the Blues as favourites.

The line

Despite the odds being split by some value, the line is just 3.5 points. The Blues are paying $2 to cover it while the Maroons are at $1.80 to go down by less than 3.5 points.

Total points

In typical Sydney fashion, punters are expecting a low scoring game. When it comes to total points, under 32.5 is paying $1.85, compared to over 32.5 paying $1.95. The last time more than 32 points was scored in an Origin match at Homebush was way back in 2010.

Margin

In margin betting, the Blues are favourites for the already mentioned small win. For the Blues to win by 1-12 points, you’ll get back $2.65.

The Maroons winning by 1-12 are only just ahead of a Blues big win (13+) victory. Queensland are paying $3.15, while the Blues to run away as they did in Game 1, when the final score was 28-4 are paying just $3.85.

If you want to take the visitors in the big win marker, you’ll be richly rewarded with the odds being $7.25.

First try-scorer

Unsurprisingly, all four wingers are among the favourites to be the first try-scorer, along with Blues fullback James Tedesco.

All four wingers (Blake Ferguson, Brett Morris for the Blues and Dane Gagai, Valentine Holmes for the Maroons) are paying $11 along with Tedesco.

The next bunch are paying $15 with Josh Dugan, Jarryd Hayne and Billy Slater all coming in at the same price.

If you were to look at forwards only, Boyd Cordner is the shortest paying $21, while Tyson Frizell is at $26. The shortest odds you’ll find on a Queensland forward is Gavin Cooper, Matt Gillett and Coen Hess, also at $26.

Here’s a full list of odds for first try-scorer.

James Tedesco (Blues) $11

Brett Morris (Blues) $11

Blake Ferguson (Blues) $11

Dane Gagai (Maroons) $11

Valentine Holmes (Maroons) $11

Josh Dugan (Blues) $15

Jarryd Hayne (Blues) $15

Billy Slater (Maroons) $15

Darius Boyd (Maroons) $17

James Maloney (Blues) $21

Boyd Cordner (Blues) $21

Will Chambers (Maroons) $21

Mitchell Pearce (Blues) $26

Tyson Frizell (Blues) $26

Jack Bird (Blues) $26

Johnathan Thurston (Maroons) $26

Cooper Cronk (Maroons) $26

Gavin Cooper (Maroons) $26

Matt Gillett (Maroons) $26

Coen Hess (Maroons) $26

Andrew Fifita (Blues) $34

Josh Jackson (Blues) $34

Nathan Peats (Blues) $41

Michael Morgan (Maroons) $41

Wade Graham (Maroons) $51

Jarrod Wallace (Maroons) $51

Cameron Smith (Maroons) $51

Josh Papalii (Maroons) $51

Josh McGuire (Maroons) $51

Aaron Woods (Blues) $67

David Klemmer (Blues) $67

Jake Trbojevic (Blues) $67

Dylan Napa (Maroons) $67

Tim Glasby (Maroons) $67

No try-scorer $151

Penalty try $151