State of Origin Game 2 2017: Complete schedule, entertainment guide

Game 2 of the State of Origin series will be played on Wednesday, June 21 at ANZ Stadium in Sydney. While the main event won’t kick off until around 8:15pm (AEST), there is plenty to keep you occupied beforehand and you won’t miss anything with The Roar’s full schedule.

The New South Wales under-20s team claimed victory against Queensland before Game 1 in Brisbane, and the curtain raiser this time around will feature the under-18s State of Origin match.

The day’s events kick off outside the stadium from 4pm (AEST) at Cathy Freeman Park, which is located northeast of the stadium, between Olympic Boulevard and Showground Road.

This is open to all ticket holders for the match and will feature live music, a bar and visits from New South Wales Blues State of Origin legends.

Stadium gates will open from 5:15pm (AEST), with the under-18s curtain raiser getting underway just ten minutes later. That match is scheduled to run until around 7:15pm.

Pre-match entertainment featuring Australian rock band Grinspoon will then take centre stage from around 7:45pm.

The teams will warm up in the dressing sheds and then enter the field at around 8:10pm. The national anthem ceremony will follow, before kick-off takes place at approximately 8:15pm.

A quick note here is that State of Origin kick-off is often delayed till later in the evening, despite the official scheduled start time of 8pm. Games in previous years have started as late as 8:25, although Game 1 did get underway at 8:15.

While it’s impossible to predict the exact times the game will go to, halftime is expected at around 9pm and last for about 15 minutes. The second half will then get underway at around 9:15pm, with the game concluding at around 10pm.

State of Origin 2 full day schedule

4pm – Pre-match party commences outside ANZ Stadium

5:15pm – Gates Open at ANZ Stadium

5:25pm – Under 18’s State of Origin kick-off

7:15pm – Under 18’s State of Origin match finishes

7:45pm – Pre-match entertainment featuring Grinspoon

8:10pm – Teams enter ANZ Stadium

8:15pm – State of Origin Game 2 kick-off

9pm – State of Origin Game 2 halftime

9:15pm – State of Origin Game 2 second half commences

10pm – State of Origin Game 2 ends