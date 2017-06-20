Wallabies fans must show up

What a post by Jack Quigley, the unknown soldier of the rugby public that expressed and captured the disappointment, heartache and anger of the rugby public in Australia.
In his drunken state, Jack, while not always correct, successfully showed what has really gone wrong in the last 15 years.
Much has been written since the post went viral. Michael Cheika even called Quigley to urge him not to lose faith, while also putting the post on the dressing room wall.
Players that at times don’t seem to have the right attitude. Basic skills and enthusiasm lacking. Players that seem to be going through the motions.
One of rugby’s great elements has always been that old sense of amateurism within the game. Players that wanted to do it for the honour of the community, the club or the nation they represent. It was an unsustainable system of course, but in changing to professionalism, have the Wallabies killed off their most valuable asset?
What happened to David Campese saying England are boring? What happened to Phil Kearns giving the two fingered solute as he barged over for a thrilling try?
What happened to captain fantastic, George Gregan, getting in and talking to the referee like a defence barrister?
It would seem that the modern Wallabies, a Wallabies sanitised by political correctness, who’ve forgotten who they are as most of them now play in a competition filled with fabricated teams from fabricated corners of the Earth.
The players and the coach have listened to the above and are hopefully going to perform much better next weekend, as indicated by Michael Cheika’s phone call.
But what about the fans? Where are we? It’s all well and good to like a post on facebook, but what about your own commitment. Will you, the fans, be at the Italy game on Saturday?
In total, 45,000 people liked Jack Quigley’s post on Facebook. but will 45,000 fans show up on Saturday?
I will. See you there.
If the team shows up the fans will too
Unfortunately the crowd is tipped to be about 20k.
And the TV ratings are out, WB v Scotland finished 4th in its timeslot.
Regardless of fault, Billy is about to be Pulverised.
How does “We’ll spend our time and money as we please” sound to you Spikhaza?
Many fans have been showing up and dropping significant cash for decades, only to be disappointed again and again. Wallabies matches aren’t charities that feed starving children in Africa, they are international sporting events where the players get paid a lot of money to entertain and inspire the punters. When the punters see a heartless display like we did on the weekend we are quite within our rights to spend our hard earned on something more gratifying.
Professional sportspeople are owed nothing and the sooner a few of them internalised that reality the better,
How do you know Jack was drunk?
And I don’t think he was wrong at all, anywhere.
I have too wished for 15 minutes in the Springbok change rooms, the mere fact that Jack has been able to get so many likes and shares and responses shows just how right he is. In fact I believe he could hve said a lot more.
Rugby is the domain of the public, we rarely get a look in at what is really happening behind the scenes, we often have to listen to insincere lip service speeches that means nothing.
I hope his rant fires up the Wallabies and make them realise their failure is not the problem, but their fighting spirit is wanting and they need to show a lot of it.
How about this for a thought . Too many of the team are paid professional rugby players who see playing for the Wallabies as an upgrade of theur nett market worth and don’t have a lot of deep passion in representing the jersey they wear.
Change that and maybe just maybe the culture and attitude will change.
The pride in representing YOUR country goes a long way towards having a not wanting to lose attitude rather than the if we win we win attitude displayed by this current bunch of underachieving self indulgent group.