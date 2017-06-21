State of Origin live stream: How to watch Game 2 streaming online and on TV

Wanting to get your eyes on a State of Origin live stream or watch the match on TV? We’ve got you covered. This is The Roar‘s ultimate guide to following Origin 2 online, on TV and on the radio.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 8pm (AEST) on Wednesday, June 21, but that doesn’t mean it actually will. Most Origin matches commence at around 8:15pm (AEST) following the pre-match build-up.

How to stream Origin 2 online

You won’t be able to stream the match on Foxtel Go or Foxtel Play, as you are able to for other NRL matches.

Instead, the only way to stream the match online is through the NRL Live Pass application. This gives you access to every NRL match, finals game, the grand final and representative game.

The application can be used on any device you may own, including desktop, tablet or mobile. It will, however, set you back $3.99 for a weekly pass of $99.99 for an annual pass.

If you are a new customer, there is a one-week free trial on offer, while select Telstra customers are also eligible to get the live pass for free. You will need to check the details of your mobile plan for confirmation of this.

How to watch Origin 2 on TV

There is only one way to watch the 2017 State of Origin series on TV, and that is through the Nine Network. While Fox Sports broadcast all of the NRL regular season, Nine holds the exclusive rights to Origin and the NRL grand final.

To access Nine’s broadcast, you’ll want to head to channel number 9 or 91 on your TV for standard definition, or channel 90 to watch the game in high definition. For Foxtel customers, you’ll have to select channel 100.

Their broadcast will start at 7:30pm (AEST), about 45 minutes before the anticipated kick-off. Their broadcast will then lead into the game with pre-match analysis and interviews, as well as the entertainment and national anthem ceremony.

Nine are expected to stay on the air until about 10:30pm (AEST), allowing for a half-hour post-game show, which will include the announcement of the man of the match.

How to listen to Origin 2 on radio

If you can’t get near a television or want to listen to the game, then there are three options to get a radio call of the game.

You can listen through either ABC Grandstand, Triple M or 2GB. You can find local frequencies on each station’s site.

If all the above options fail for you, or you just want to get involved in some healthy discussion and banter throughout the match, The Roar will be providing a live blog, highlights and plenty of analysis throughout the course of the match.