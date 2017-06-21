 

Episode 98: Loyalty is for… losers?

    Brett McKay and Ryan O’Connell have made good on their promise to return before State of Origin 2. Just.

    Heading into this possible decider, which has been strangely quiet, the boys have managed to preview Game 2 by tackling some curly Origin questions.

    They also ponder the plight of the Wallabies, and bid an underwhelming farewell to the Champions Trophy cricket tournament.

    Also, don’t miss Ryan’s free child-minding tips for Origin!

    1. NSW are 1-0 up, going into Game 2 in Sydney. Why does this still feel like a toss-of-the-coin prediction?
    2. Why will NSW win?
    3. Why will Queensland win?
    4. Have the Wallabies hit rock bottom yet?
    5. Will anyone miss the Champions Trophy, likely to be replaced by a 20-team WT20?

    As always, if there's a question you want the boys to answer, get in touch via Twitter @CheapSeatsPod, and use the old favourite, #AskTheCheapSeats.

    As always, you can hear the podcast on Soundcloud, iTunes, and the TuneIn radio app.

